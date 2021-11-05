CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last piece of script Indians sign at Progressive Field removed

By Jen Steer, Cris Belle
 11 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Crews removed the final piece of the script Indians sign from Progressive Field’s scoreboard. After working on it all week, as of Friday morning, the “swoosh” under the letters was all that was left.

The Brilliant Electric Sign Company started removing the massive sign above the scoreboard Tuesday morning. The process took several days.

    FOX 8 photo
    (FOX 8 photo)
    (FOX 8 photo)
    (FOX 8 photo)

The Cleveland Indians announced on July 23 the team would be changing its name to the Cleveland Guardians for the 2022 season.

A new Guardians sign will eventually be installed. No word on when that will start.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 2

