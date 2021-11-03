CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County Police Chief Lisa Myers Retiring After 31 Years With Agency

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Police Chief Lisa Myers is retiring after 31 years with the Howard County Police Department, three of them at the head of the agency.

Myers, who made history in 2019 when she became the first African-American chief of police in Howard County, is set to retire at the end of the month, county staff said Wednesday. There’s no word yet on a successor or interim replacement.

During her time running the police department, Myers has “gone above and beyond” to keep the community safe, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.

“Her commitment to community policing and efforts to bring more transparency to our police force has reinforced our Department’s reputation as one of the best in the Nation,” Ball said, adding that he wished Myers well in retirement.

As police chief, Myers is credited with reining in both property and violent crime in recent years, as well as addressing key issues such as police-community relations, racial equity and use of force.

The Nov. 30 retirement bookends Myer’s 31-year career with the department, which began in 1990 when she was a crime lab technician. After going through the police academy in 1994, she rose through the ranks, holding roles as chief of staff and patrol division watch commander. Myers retired as a captain in 2018, but returned to the agency in February 2019 when she was appointed as chief.

“I have felt fortunate to lead an agency so committed to safety, integrity, equity and a sense of security for all of the people we serve in Howard County,” Myers said. “Nothing has made more more proud over the last three decades than being a part of this organization and I know we have set a path for continued great success.”

