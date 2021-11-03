Man, 47, fatally shot in Queens apartment

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A man was fatally shot in an apartment at a Queens housing development on Tuesday evening, the NYPD said amid a report that police are searching for the son of the man's girlfriend.

The 47-year-old victim, who hasn’t been identified, was shot at the Pomonok Houses on Parsons Boulevard in Pomonok around 7:20 p.m.

Responding officers found him with gunshot wounds to his head and torso, police said.

He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been reported, according to police.

Police sources told the Daily News that they’re searching for the 21-year-old son of the victim’s girlfriend.

Police had responded to a domestic incident between the victim and the girlfriend in the past, according to the sources, who said the shooting may have been connected to alleged abuse by the victim.