CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US puts new controls on Israeli spyware company NSO Group

By ALAN SUDERMAN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V8077_0clP7pV200
Cybersecurity NSO Group FILE - A logo adorns a wall on a branch of the Israeli NSO Group company, near the southern Israeli town of Sapir on Aug. 24, 2021. The Biden administration announced Wednesday, Nov. 3, that it is putting new export limits on two Israeli hacker-for-hire companies — including the well-known spyware company NSO Group — saying their tools have been used to "conduct transnational repression.” (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, File) (Sebastian Scheiner)

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — The Biden administration announced Wednesday it is putting new export limits on Israel's NSO Group, the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire company, saying its tools have been used to “conduct transnational repression.”

The company, whose spyware researchers say has been used around the world to break into the phones of human rights activists, journalists, and even members of the Catholic clergy, said it would advocate for a reversal.

The U.S. Commerce Department said NSO Group and three other firms are being added to the “entity list,” which limits their access to U.S. components and technology by requiring government permission for exports. The department said putting these companies on the entity list was part of the Biden administration’s efforts to promote human rights in U.S. foreign policy.

“The United States is committed to aggressively using export controls to hold companies accountable that develop, traffic, or use technologies to conduct malicious activities that threaten the cybersecurity of members of civil society, dissidents, government officials, and organizations here and abroad,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

The announcement was another blow to NSO Group, which was the focus of reports by a media consortium earlier this year that found the company’s spyware tool Pegasus was used in several instances of successful or attempted phone hacks of business executives, human rights activists and others around the world.

Pegasus infiltrates phones to vacuum up personal and location data and surreptitiously controls the smartphone’s microphones and cameras. Researchers have found several examples of NSO Group tools using so-called “zero click” exploits that infect targeted mobile phones without any user interaction.

Tech giant Facebook is currently suing NSO Group in U.S. federal court for allegedly targeting some 1,400 users of its encrypted messaging service WhatsApp with its spyware.

The company has broadly denied wrongdoing and issued a statement Wednesday saying its tools “support US national security interests and policies by preventing terrorism and crime.”

“We look forward to presenting the full information regarding how we have the world’s most rigorous compliance and human rights programs that are based (on) the American values we deeply share, which already resulted in multiple terminations of contacts with government agencies that misused our products," the company said.

The full impact of being put on the entity list is unclear. Kevin Wolf, a lawyer at the firm Akin Gump and former top Commerce official, said being placed on the entity list can have a broad impact on a company.

“Many companies choose to avoid doing business with listed entities completely in order to eliminate the risk of an inadvertent violation and the costs of conducting complex legal analyses,” he said.

In 2019 the Commerce Department placed Chinese tech giant Huawei, which U.S. defense and intelligence communities have long accused of being an untrustworthy agent of Beijing’s repressive rulers, on the entity list.

Stewart Baker, a cybersecurity lawyer and former general counsel at the National Security Agency, said it remains to be seen how big an impact Wednesday's announcement will have on the NSO Group's long-term health. He said the Commerce Department will have significant discretion in how it handles licensing requests related to the NSO Group, and could face pressure from U.S. exporters and the Israeli government.

“We could see a situation in which the sanction has been granted and it has a great symbolic significance and some practical significance for NSO, but certainly isn’t a death penalty and may over time just be really aggravating," he said.

Another Israeli spyware company, Candiru, was also added to the entity list. In July, Microsoft said it had blocked tools developed by Candiru that were used to spy on more than 100 people around the world, including politicians, human rights activists, journalists, academics and political dissidents.

A prominent Russian firm, Positive Technologies, and the Singapore-based Computer Security Initiative Consultancy were also placed on the list for trafficking in “cyber tools used to gain unauthorized access” to IT systems, the department said. The Treasury Department put sanctions on Positive Technology, which has a broad international footprint and partnerships with such IT heavyweights as Microsoft and IBM, earlier this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

Cuban Businesses Plead For US Sanctions Lift

Private business owners in Cuba urged US President Joe Biden to lift economic sanctions against the communist island in an open letter published on Monday. While 85 percent of the Cuban economy is in the hands of the one-party state, there are more than 600,000 private sector workers, mainly in the tourism and services industries recently authorized to register small and medium enterprises.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Raimondo
TechCrunch

US government offers $10M bounty for DarkSide ransomware hackers

The State Department said it’s also offering as much as $5 million for information that leads to the arrest or conviction of anyone ”conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in a DarkSide variant ransomware incident.” This is likely a nod to the group’s affiliate program, in which members receive a custom variant of the DarkSide ransomware and receive a chunk of any ransom payment profits.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

U.S. blacklists Israeli firm NSO after Pegasus spyware scandal

The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday added Israeli cyber intelligence companies NSO and Candiru to its black list of companies engaging in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States. Why it matters: This is the first time the U.S. government has targeted Israeli...
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

US blacklists maker of Pegasus spyware NSO Group

Washington [US], November 3 (ANI): The US added the Israeli spyware company NSO Group -- Israeli technological firm and maker of the Pegasus software -- to its "entity list," a federal blacklist prohibiting the company from receiving some American technologies, reported The Washington Post. The blacklisting came after determining the...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

US bans trade with security firm NSO Group over Pegasus spyware

NSO and fellow Israeli company Candiru (also on the Entity List) face accusations of enabling hostile spying by authoritarian governments. They’ve allegedly supplied spyware like NSO’s Pegasus to “authoritarian governments” that used the tools to track activists, journalists and other critics in a bid to crush political dissent. This is part of the Biden-Harris administration’s push to make human rights “the center” of American foreign policy, the Commerce Department said.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nso Group#U S Commerce Department#Computer Security#Israeli#Catholic
Dark Reading

US Blacklists Israeli Firms NSO Group and Candiru

The US Commerce Department has added four foreign companies from Israel, Russia, and Singapore to its Entity List for "engaging in activities that are contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States." These companies include Israeli firms NSO Group and Cendiru, both listed based on...
FOREIGN POLICY
siliconangle.com

US Commerce Department sanctions spyware maker NSO Group and three others

The U.S. Department of Commerce today announced that it has sanctioned four companies after finding they have engaged in malicious cybersecurity activities. The companies are Israel-based NSO Group and Candiru, Russia-based Positive Technologies and Singapore-based Computer Security Initiative Consultancy. The sanctions were applied by the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security. As a result, the four companies are now on the bureau’s Entity List.
U.S. POLITICS
stljewishlight.org

Two Israeli spyware companies sanctioned by US for selling spyware to actors who ‘maliciously target’ journalists and activists

(JTA) — Two Israeli spyware companies were sanctioned by the United States Wednesday for supplying spyware to foreign governments that the U.S. government accused of using the tools to “threaten the rules-based international order.”. NSO Group and Candira, two Israel-based companies, were placed on the list of companies sanctioned by...
ECONOMY
inforisktoday.com

US Commerce Department Blacklists Israeli Spyware Firms

The U.S. Department of Commerce has added four companies to its Entity List for allegedly engaging in activities "contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the U.S." Two Israeli companies - NSO Group and Candiru - were cited for allegedly supplying spyware to foreign governments to target officials, journalists, activists, academics, embassy workers and others.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Court filings: Maduro ally met with US prior to arrest

A businessman accused of siphoning off millions in state contracts from Venezuela met secretly with U.S. law enforcement to provide intelligence against Nicolás Maduro’s government prior to being charged in 2019, according to new filings in a related case against a disgraced University of Miami professor.Bruce Bagley, who prior to his arrest in 2019 had been a top expert on organized crime in Latin America, is set to be sentenced next week in Manhattan federal court on two counts of money laundering tied to nearly $3 million in payments he received from the businessman, Alex Saab In...
U.S. POLITICS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
73K+
Followers
73K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy