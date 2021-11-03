CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Lady Gaga on Method Acting for ‘House of Gucci’ & Difficulty Behind Making New Album—“I Don’t Think I’ve Ever Been in More Pain in My Life”

By Catherine Walthall
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZypl_0clP7BdK00

House of Gucci, the forthcoming drama about the family that started one of the world’s most recognizable luxury fashion brands, is set for its premiere on November 26. At the helm of the story illustrating exorbitant wealth and intrigue is the international pop sensation Lady Gaga (née Stefani Germanotta).

On November 2, British Vogue published their extensive tell-all interview with Lady Gaga. The conversation dove into topics like Gaga’s immersion into method acting and her 2020 album release, Chromatica.

In the film, Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. Reggiani, who still resides in Italy, was convicted of engaging with a hitman to kill Gucci in 1998. The story of this woman’s entanglement with the House of Gucci and her subsequent exile captivated Gaga. The singer and actress (she previously starred in the 2018 film, A Star Is Born, with Bradley Cooper) immersed herself into the life of Reggiani via method acting.

“I instantly had to dye my hair, and I started to live in a way whereby anything that I looked at, anything that I touched, I started to take notice of where and when I could see money. I started to take photographs as well,” Gaga told British Vogue journalist Giles Hattersley. “I have no evidence that Patrizia was a photographer, but I thought as an exercise, and finding her interests in life, that I would become a photographer, so I took my point-and-shoot camera everywhere that I went. I noticed that Patrizia loved beautiful things. If something wasn’t beautiful, I deleted it.

“I only felt that I could truly do this story justice if I approached it with the eye of a curious woman who was interested in possessing a journalistic spirit so that I could read between the lines of what was happening in the film’s scenes,” Gaga continued. “[N]obody was going to tell me who Patrizia Gucci was. Not even Patrizia Gucci.”

After her unfiltered discussion about Patrizia Gucci—whom Gaga never met—the singer/actress dropped another bomb about her beloved album, Chromatica.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been in more pain in my life than I was making that record. It’s very hard for me to listen to. It’s very hard for me to sing those songs, but it’s not because they’re not amazing, wonderful songs. It’s because they came from a very, very black hole in my heart,” Gaga said. “I didn’t want to be me anymore… I didn’t have the ability to understand what I was capable of any longer as a person. I didn’t feel that I was worth just about anything. But I made it anyway.”

House of Gucci premieres on November 26 starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino.

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images for Fashion Media

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

See Lady Gaga Dressed to Kill as Patrizia in New 'House of Gucci' Teaser

In the sneak peek, Gaga wears a red gown, black gloves and diamonds as she introduces herself to Adam Driver's Maurizio Gucci at a party. Lady Gaga is set to make her follow-up to 2018's A Star Is Born with House of Gucci's arrival on Nov. 26. With just one month left before the star-studded film premieres, a new teaser released Wednesday (Oct. 27) shows the "Rain on Me" singer as Patrizia Reggiani having her first encounter with fashion house mogul Maurizio Gucci.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Shimmers in Gold Dress & Platform Heels for ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

Salma Hayek had a gold star night in a dress that matched the sentiment when the “Eternals” actress attended the “House of Gucci” premiere in London. For today’s festive event, Hayek donned a custom gold Gucci V-neck gown that featured pleats and a cap sleeve design. She accessorized with a Gucci High Jewelry Hortus Delicicarum necklace and bracelet in yellow gold, yellow beryl and diamonds. The floor-length dress only allowed for a slight glimpse of her platform shoes, of which she is a fan of the silhouette in different metallic tones for red carpet appearances.  Speaking of her red carpet favorites, when...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Jeremy Irons
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Maurizio Gucci
oxygen.com

'I Subscribe To Unconventional Punishment': Lady Gaga Is To Die For In Extended 'House of Gucci' Trailer

A fresh trailer for the upcoming feature film “House of Gucci” has just been released — and this one is to die for. The teaser, which dropped on MGM's YouTube account on Thursday, gives even more insight into the film, which depicts the marriage between Patrizia Reggiana and Maurizio Gucci, the former head of the Gucci fashion house. The trailer also depicts his infamous 1995 murder, when he was gunned down in the foyer of his Milan office.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

'House of Gucci' Trailer: Lady Gaga Plots the Downfall of the Gucci Family

MGM has offered another peek at “House of Gucci,” releasing a new trailer for its upcoming star-studded drama. Set to the alluring beat of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by the British pop duo Eurythmics, the new trailer features the first meeting between socialite Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), accompanied by her husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), and the lavishly wealthy Italian family. “House of Gucci” will tell the true story of the assassination of Maurizio and the collapse of the Gucci family’s fashion dynasty. Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s murder in 1998.
MOVIES
People

Lady Gaga's Patrizia Reggiani Plots a Murder in New House of Gucci Trailer: 'Don't Miss'

Lady Gaga is scheming her way to the top in the latest trailer for House of Gucci. Gaga, 35, stars as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Gucci fashion house head Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). In a trailer released Thursday, Patrizia's entry into her new life with Maurizio begins, when she witnesses a fight between the men of the Gucci family as they tackle each other while playing a game outside.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In My Life#House#British Vogue#The House Of Gucci
People

New House of Gucci TV Spot Introduces Lady Gaga to Adam Driver

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver have a fateful meeting in the newest House of Gucci TV spot. The Star Is Born actress, 35, stars in the upcoming film as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Gucci fashion house head Maurizio Gucci (Driver, 37). In Wednesday's newly released TV spot for the film, Patrizia introduces herself to Maurizio at a glitzy nightclub.
TV & VIDEOS
Esquire

Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and Lady Gaga Went Appropriately Gucci for the House of Gucci Premiere

The stars delivered some very solid (and very Gucci) looks on the red carpet at the London premiere of House of Gucci, the Ridley Scott-directed, high-stakes fashion film that takes a deep dive into the history of, well, the house of Gucci. Gracing the red carpet at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square were Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, and more—all of whom dressed in fits that didn’t disappoint.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
themusicuniverse.com

Lady Gaga starring in ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga follows up her Academy Award-winning role in A Star Is Born with House of Gucci. The Ridley Scott film, distributed by MGM, is set to hit theaters on November 24th and home video and streaming early next year. A trailer can be viewed below. House of Gucci is...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Movie: What to Know About the True Story Behind the Oscar Contender

“Father, son, and House of Gucci.” When Lady Gaga delivered that line in the first trailer for House of Gucci, fan anticipation for the movie reached a fever pitch. Based on Sara Gay Forden‘s 2001 nonfiction book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, the movie depicts the events leading up to the murder of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). Maurizio was the grandson of Guccio Gucci, who founded the fashion house in 1921.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
imdb.com

Lady Gaga Details ‘House of Gucci’ Method Acting, Using Accent for 9 Months: ‘I Never Broke’

Last week’s “House of Gucci” official trailer premiere stirred up even more buzz for what is one of the year’s most anticipated films. The film is notable for being Lady Gaga’s second leading film role. Her first, Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born,” won her the Oscar for Best Original Song and garnered her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Many Oscar pundits are watching closely to see if “Gucci” can bring Gaga back to the Academy Awards. The actress gave her first in-depth interview on the new film to British Vogue, where she revealed just how Method she went to play Patrizia Reggiani.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Grazia

Lady Gaga’s Acting Process For House Of Gucci Is Super Intense

Lady Gaga - real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta - has revealed details of how she prepared for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. The official trailer for the film dropped last week, sparking even more excitement for what is one of 2021’s most anticipated films. The singer will star alongside Star Wars actor Adam Driver, who will play Maurizio Gucci. Together, they portray how the turbulent marriage and divorce of Patrizia and Maurizio Gucci, the head of the Gucci fashion house, leads to murder.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy