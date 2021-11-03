Lady Gaga on Method Acting for ‘House of Gucci’ & Difficulty Behind Making New Album—“I Don’t Think I’ve Ever Been in More Pain in My Life”

House of Gucci, the forthcoming drama about the family that started one of the world’s most recognizable luxury fashion brands, is set for its premiere on November 26. At the helm of the story illustrating exorbitant wealth and intrigue is the international pop sensation Lady Gaga (née Stefani Germanotta).

On November 2, British Vogue published their extensive tell-all interview with Lady Gaga. The conversation dove into topics like Gaga’s immersion into method acting and her 2020 album release, Chromatica.

In the film, Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. Reggiani, who still resides in Italy, was convicted of engaging with a hitman to kill Gucci in 1998. The story of this woman’s entanglement with the House of Gucci and her subsequent exile captivated Gaga. The singer and actress (she previously starred in the 2018 film, A Star Is Born, with Bradley Cooper) immersed herself into the life of Reggiani via method acting.

“I instantly had to dye my hair, and I started to live in a way whereby anything that I looked at, anything that I touched, I started to take notice of where and when I could see money. I started to take photographs as well,” Gaga told British Vogue journalist Giles Hattersley. “I have no evidence that Patrizia was a photographer, but I thought as an exercise, and finding her interests in life, that I would become a photographer, so I took my point-and-shoot camera everywhere that I went. I noticed that Patrizia loved beautiful things. If something wasn’t beautiful, I deleted it.

“I only felt that I could truly do this story justice if I approached it with the eye of a curious woman who was interested in possessing a journalistic spirit so that I could read between the lines of what was happening in the film’s scenes,” Gaga continued. “[N]obody was going to tell me who Patrizia Gucci was. Not even Patrizia Gucci.”

After her unfiltered discussion about Patrizia Gucci—whom Gaga never met—the singer/actress dropped another bomb about her beloved album, Chromatica.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been in more pain in my life than I was making that record. It’s very hard for me to listen to. It’s very hard for me to sing those songs, but it’s not because they’re not amazing, wonderful songs. It’s because they came from a very, very black hole in my heart,” Gaga said. “I didn’t want to be me anymore… I didn’t have the ability to understand what I was capable of any longer as a person. I didn’t feel that I was worth just about anything. But I made it anyway.”

House of Gucci premieres on November 26 starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino.

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images for Fashion Media