CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pavement Announces 2022 North American Tour Dates

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTaC4_0clP6MNW00

California-born rock band Pavement has officially announced their new 2022 North American tour dates—and there are many!

The “Cut Your Hair” group shared the news via their social media, tweeting, “Yup: 2022 Tour Dates on sale THIS Friday! http://Pavementband.com

The 42-date trek kicks off on September 7, 2022, in San Diego, making stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and more before heading overseas to London, Stockholm, Berlin, and Amsterdam. The tour will wrap for two nights in Dublin, Ireland on November 10 -11.

Having initially called it quits in 1999, the band announced their reunion earlier this year for a string of European tour dates.

“We’re just doing the live shows,” said Malkmus then. “I just think we should try and be like the 1990s—that’s the goal, and to the best of my ability, tap into the vibe of what the band was. It’s pretty much just pure nostalgia in my mind, but I want to try and get that right.”

Check out the full list of Pavement tour dates below:

9.07.22 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

9.09.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

9.10.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

9.12.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.13.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.14.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.16.22 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre

9.17.22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

9.19.22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

9.20.22 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

9.21.22 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

9.22.22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

9.24.22 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

9.26.22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

9.28.22 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

9.30.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10.01.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10.02.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10.05.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10.06.22 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

10.08.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10.09.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10.11.22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

10.17.22 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

10.18.22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

10.19.22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

10.20.22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10.22.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT

10.23.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.24.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.25.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.27.22 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

10.29.22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10.30.22 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

10.31.22 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

11.2.22 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

11.4.22 – Bremen, DE @ Pier 2

11.5.22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11.7.22 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

11.8.22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater

11.10.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT

11.11.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT

Photo: Tarina Westlund / Matador Records

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

The Anchoress announces spring 2022 tour dates

The Anchoress, aka Catherine Anne Davies, has announced run of tour dates for March and May 2022, which includes her re-scheduled headline show at the Royal Festival Hall. These will be the first live dates in support of her second album, The Art of Losing, of which Prog said "Existential torment has never sounded so alluring…
MUSIC
matadorrecords.com

Pavement – North American ’22 Tour Announcement

(credit: Tarina Westlund) Earlier this fall, we let it slip that after 10+ years on ice, Pavement will reconvene in the fall of 2022 to tour Europe and the UK. It won’t stop there, though! Today, we can confirm that next year’s reunion jaunt will touch down in North America, with dates booked across the US and Canada including multi-night runs in Atlanta, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Pavement is coming to a town near you (so long as you live in a big town). Tickets are on-sale this Friday, November 5. Full itinerary and links below.
MUSIC
105.7 The Hawk

Alice Cooper Announces Winter 2022 Tour Dates

There's no rest for the wicked. Just ask Alice Cooper, who having just finished a run of U.S. dates will be back on the road just after the holidays!. Cooper will kick off a brief winter tour on Jan. 28 in Cincinnati at the ICON Music Center, with a series of shows that will lead up to his appearance on the Monsters of Rock Cruise that sets sail Feb. 9-14. You can see all the dates, cities and venues listed below.
CELEBRITIES
NJ.com

Eric Church North American tour: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates, pandemic protocol

Country music superstar Eric Church is already midway through his ongoing “Gather Again” tour but it’s not too late to make it to “Church” yet. The six-time Academy Of Country Music Awards singer broke out in 2011 when his album “Chief” went to number one on the Top Country Albums chart as well as the Billboard 200 at the same time. Since then, Church has staged five headlining tours including his most recent “Gather Again” outing.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#American Tour#Atlanta#Paramount Theatre#San Francisco#North American#European#Wa#Il Chicago#Mi Masonic#Ma Boch Center
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Dezeen

Clemens Weisshaar found dead in Portugal

German designer Clemens Weisshaar has been found dead in Portugal close to a burned-out car containing the remains of his young son. Weisshaar, 44, was co-founder of pioneering design studio Kram\Weisshaar. Portuguese media reported that the incident was "a case of homicide, followed by suicide". Founded with Stockholm-based designer Reed...
WORLD
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
Ars Technica

X-rays reveal secrets of 14th-century tomb of England’s infamous Black Prince

Visitors to Canterbury Cathedral can view the effigy of a 14th-century knight in full armor laid out on top of a marble tomb. It's the tomb of Edward of Woodstock, colloquially known as the Black Prince, and it's one of just six surviving large cast-metal sculptures from medieval England. Now, a team of researchers at The Courtauld Institute of Art has gotten the first glimpse inside the gilt-copper alloy effigy in 600 years, thanks to X-ray and medical imaging techniques. The researchers' findings were recently published in The Burlington Magazine.
VISUAL ART
Indy100

From Kanye West to Beyoncé, every state’s richest celebrity revealed

It comes as no surprise that many American athletes, singers, actors, business people, and others in the entertainment industry across the country are, well, multi-millionaires.What you may not have considered is who the most financially successful person from each state has turned out to be.Recent data mapped out by StatsPanda on Instagram now shows who is the wealthiest public figure from each US state.According to recent data published by StatsPanda on Instagram, there are many faces that we would expect to be the most affluent in certain states ... along with some unexpected ones. ...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘One Chicago’ Shows Are About to Go on Hiatus: Here’s Why

Unless you’re planning on binge-watching older episodes in the “One Chicago” universe, all three shows will be off your screen for a bit. “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Chicago P.D.” are all taking a break with new episodes for a little hiatus. Fans of the NBC programs should be used to this at this point. The “One Chicago” shows always take a hiatus as the holiday season approaches. It’s not uncommon for many series during this time of the year.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Radio Host Maze Jackson Carjacked In South Loop: ‘I Was In A Complete State Of Shock’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Radio host and podcaster Maze Jackson was carjacked Tuesday morning in the South Loop, leaving him “in a complete state of shock.” A suspect has now been arrested and charged. Jackson, a longtime political analyst who hosts the morning show on WBGX 1570AM, was stopped at a red light at 24th and State Streets around 10:30 a.m., when a work truck hit his Porsche from behind, according to police and a post on Jackson’s Facebook page. Police said when both Jackson and the other driver got out of their vehicles, the other driver jumped in Jackson’s car. Jackson said he...
CHICAGO, IL
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy