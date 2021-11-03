Pavement Announces 2022 North American Tour Dates
California-born rock band Pavement has officially announced their new 2022 North American tour dates—and there are many!
The “Cut Your Hair” group shared the news via their social media, tweeting, “Yup: 2022 Tour Dates on sale THIS Friday! http://Pavementband.com“
The 42-date trek kicks off on September 7, 2022, in San Diego, making stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and more before heading overseas to London, Stockholm, Berlin, and Amsterdam. The tour will wrap for two nights in Dublin, Ireland on November 10 -11.
Having initially called it quits in 1999, the band announced their reunion earlier this year for a string of European tour dates.
“We’re just doing the live shows,” said Malkmus then. “I just think we should try and be like the 1990s—that’s the goal, and to the best of my ability, tap into the vibe of what the band was. It’s pretty much just pure nostalgia in my mind, but I want to try and get that right.”
Check out the full list of Pavement tour dates below:
9.07.22 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
9.09.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
9.10.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
9.12.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
9.13.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
9.14.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
9.16.22 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre
9.17.22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
9.19.22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
9.20.22 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
9.21.22 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
9.22.22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
9.24.22 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
9.26.22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
9.28.22 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
9.30.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10.01.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10.02.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10.05.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
10.06.22 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
10.08.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10.09.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10.11.22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
10.17.22 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
10.18.22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
10.19.22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
10.20.22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
10.22.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT
10.23.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.24.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.25.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.27.22 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
10.29.22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10.30.22 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
10.31.22 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
11.2.22 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall
11.4.22 – Bremen, DE @ Pier 2
11.5.22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
11.7.22 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
11.8.22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater
11.10.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT
11.11.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT
Photo: Tarina Westlund / Matador Records
