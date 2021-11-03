Guys and guns: Why men are behind the vast majority of America’s gun violence

BulletProof, Grasshopper Film, Metrograph, Todd Chandler. There’s a truly startling sequence beginning about a half hour into Todd Chandler’s unsettling, formally assured documentary on school violence, Bulletproof. Until this point Chandler, with cool, distanced precision, depicts the “capitalist spectacle” that has grown around the issue of violence in schools. Active shooter drills, teachers given firearms training, a first-generation immigrant starting a business producing Kevlar hoodies, and a Las Vegas trade show where high-tech surveillance equipment and classroom accessories like bulletproof whiteboards are hawked to school board purchasers — the parallels between this education/security industrial complex and our post 9/11 security state, where weaponry and advanced surveillance co-mingle, are hard to miss. But then Bulletproof suddenly cuts to a classroom, where a group of elementary school students are being trained in mindfulness techniques. “If you notice any thoughts pressing through your mind, let them float away and bring your attention back to the sound and silence,” the teacher says, as students sit, hands palm down on their desks, eye closed. After a beat, the teacher says, “Are we ready to start math?” “Yes,” the students cheer.

