BROOKINGS – The South Dakota State men’s basketball team lead wire-to-wire Tuesday night and the Jackrabbits defeated Bradley 81-65 in their season-opening game. “Obviously really, really proud of our guys,” said SDSU head coach Eric Henderson. “It’s fun to play somebody in another jersey. I know our guys were certainly excited about that. Also it was great to play in Frost Arena, the way it’s supposed to be, with fans. The support we get is terrific.”

BRADLEY, SD ・ 13 HOURS AGO