TMSG: Elementary Students Perform More Than 5,000 Acts of Kindness

987thebull.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClover Hill Elementary School came together to help others through a program based on kindness called “Raise Craze.” All of the students at the school embarked on a mission to do small...

www.987thebull.com

Daily Reflector

Former senator delivers big message about kindness to Beulaville Elementary students

BEULAVILLE — Former Sen. Charlie Albertson, who is also a musician, recently visited Beulaville Elementary School to teach children about kindness. Albertson teamed up with Beulaville Elementary School Art Department thanks to music teacher DeAnn Sholar, who facilitated the coordination of a special performance and “teach a timeless lesson about kindness and the power of words” to 2nd and 3rd grade students.
BEULAVILLE, NC
Reporter

Schwenksville Elementary School recognizes ‘Kind Kid of the Day’

Teachers at Schwenksville Elementary School are on the lookout for students exhibiting kindness — students who said something nice about someone, were kind to someone, or helped someone. These kind students will receive a certificate and, with the principal, will call home to share the great news with a parent or guardian. In this photo, is fourth grade student Nolan Albrecht, chosen as the first Kind Kid of the year.
SCHWENKSVILLE, PA
midislandtimes.com

POB elementary students learn to code

Students at Pasadena, Stratford Road, Judy Jacobs-Parkway and Old Bethpage Elementary Schools in the Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District have begun an exciting venture into the world of coding using the program kidOYO, a platform that allows students to encounter experiences that embrace computational thinking, problem solving, and iteration. KidOYO...
EDUCATION
theintell.com

For student having seizure, small act of kindness becomes very big deal

There are moments in a life that reveal one’s true self. Situations, sometimes critical in nature, that disclose their identity at its core. Circumstances that unveil the principles that nest in the recesses of their soul. DNA evaluated under klieg lights in the public square. Alan Bergey fends off the...
HEALTH
KTAL

Maggie Lee for Good Day celebrated with acts of kindness

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – October 29th is Maggie Lee for Good Day, a day to do a good deed in remembrance of a beautiful little girl who lost her life after a tragic crash. Every year on Maggie Lee Henson’s birthday, people across the country do something kind to honor...
SHREVEPORT, LA
presspubs.com

An act of kindness

SEVERAL WEEKS AGO I visited the Allina Clinic in Shoreview for a pre-op Covid test. A pleasant experience occurred as I was leaving the clinic. I was taking off my mask and it got caught in a hearing aid. It pulled out and went flying. I was looking all over the sidewalk for it. A car was pulling out from the parking lot and the female motorist stopped, got out of her car and told me that it landed in the garden mulch. I found it right away. What a wonderful act of kindness.
SHOREVIEW, MN
The Moultrie Observer

Sunset Elementary names Students of the Month

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sunset Elementary School recently recognized its students of the month for October. These students were selected for exhibiting school pride in all areas of academics. Their teachers say they demonstrated good behavior, were respectful, and made good choices inside and outside of the classroom. Each received a...
MOULTRIE, GA
lebtown.com

World Kindness Day celebrated this week at Henry Houck Elementary School

Living up to their namesake, the Apostle of Sunshine, Henry Houck Elementary School will be celebrating World Kindness Day this week. World Kindness Day is a global day that promotes the importance of being kind to each other, to yourself, and to the world. The purpose of this day, celebrated on November 13 of each year, is to help everyone understand that compassion for others is what binds us all together.
LEBANON, PA
WGNtv.com

Middle School act of kindness goes viral

CLEWISTON, FL – A photo of two South Florida eighth graders in the rain has gone viral for capturing an act of kindness and compassion. Middle schooler Jerry Hernandez was standing in the rain when his classmate Lamar walked up and shared his umbrella. Jerry has cerebral palsy and uses a walker to get around. He says the gesture meant a lot to him. The boys’ principal saw the touching moment unfold, then took out her phone and snapped the photo. Jerry’s mom says she was worried about bullying when he started middle school, but knowing that kids like Lamar are looking out for him eases her worries.
CLEWISTON, FL
therecorderonline.com

Highland elementary students honor veterans

MONTEREY — The town of Monterey is filled with the sights and sounds of children honoring our veterans this week. Highland Elementary School kindergarten teacher Ann Foster headed up this year’s celebration, which had to take on a different form due to COVID-19 restrictions. In past years, the school has...
MONTEREY, VA
claremont-courier.com

Elementary students now eligible for vaccinations

The big news this week for Claremont Unified School District is its elementary school students are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a move officials anticipate will help to keep more kids healthy and in school. “Always our hope is for the highest vaccination rates possible,” said Claremont Unified...
CLAREMONT, CA
Chippewa Herald

‘A simple act of kindness': Student volunteers help residents with fall cleanup

A group of 23 University of Wisconsin-Stout student volunteers hopped a school bus recently, loaded with rakes, compostable leaf bags, gloves and youthful energy. They spent the afternoon helping 11 Menomonie homeowners with Fall Yard Cleanup, an annual activity organized by the Involvement Center. The center worked with the Dunn County Aging and Disability Resource Center to identify homeowners in need of assistance and coordinated the activity to coincide with the City of Menomonie’s yard waste pickup date.
MENOMONIE, WI
KXRM

WATCH: Sunrise Elementary School students and Fort Carson Band team up for Veterans Day performance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Elementary school students in Colorado Springs got an up close and personal performance from the Fort Carson Band. Wednesday afternoon, third graders at Sunrise Elementary School, who also performed, recognized Veterans Day a day early. Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Band performed a number of songs from their brass and wood […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
whmi.com

More Than 1,000 Hartland Students Are Quarantined

More than 1,000 students in the Hartland Consolidated Schools district are in COVID-19 quarantine. That’s according to the latest weekly update letter from Superintendent Chuck Hughes, sent out on Wednesday. According to the letter, 1,055 students were being kept out of class since last week, roughly 20% of the district's more than 5,200 students. There are also 83 positive or probable cases of COVID-19 in the district.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
CBS Baltimore

Students Found With Possible Cannabis-Infused Candy At Charles County Elementary School

WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — Eight students at a Charles County elementary school were found passing around what appeared to be cannabis-infused candy Monday, officials said. According to officials at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, during recess, a teacher witnessed students passing around what appeared to be candy. During a further inspection, the teacher noticed the bag included a label that indicated it contained “edible candy,” which contains cannabis that can be ingested. The teacher confiscated the candy and reported the incident to administrators who then contacted 911 for medical assistance. The school was placed in a “hold status” as a precaution during the investigation, officials said. None of the eight students allegedly involved were taken by EMS for medical students. They were all released to their parents. School officials said they are still working with police to investigate the incident. It is unclear at this time how many, if any, of the students ingested the candy. Officials also said they do not have any type of confirmation that the item we confiscated from the students is an actual edible.
WALDORF, MD

