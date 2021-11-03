CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerson Electric Reports Mixed Q4 Results, Guides Q1, FY22 EPS Above Consensus

By Akanksha
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) reported fourth-quarter net sales growth of 8.5% year-over-year to $4.95 billion, missing the consensus of $5.09 billion. Underlying sales were up 7%. Adjusted EPS improved to $1.21 from $1.10 in 4Q20, beating the consensus of $1.18. Sales by segments: Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation...

