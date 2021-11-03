CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Orthodox Christian Leader To Return To US Hospital For Test

By AFP News
 7 days ago

The leader of the world's Orthodox Christians will undergo medical tests on Wednesday in his second hospital stay during a visit to the United States, the church said. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, 81, will be admitted later Wednesday to Mount Sinai Hospital...

newwaysministry.org

Priest Credits LGBTQ Parishioners with Keeping Ministry Alive During Covid Pandemic

A Chicago priest has written about how the LGBTQ community stepped up during the pandemic to keep parish life alive, which could teach church leaders a wider lesson. Fr. Richard Prendergast of St. Gertrude Parish wrote in the National Catholic Reporter that when the pandemic changed everything in March 2020, “members of the LGBTQ+ community answered that call for help.”
AFP

US says migrant caravan leaders enriching criminals

The US ambassador to Mexico on Tuesday accused the leaders of a migrant caravan marching north towards the Mexican-US border of enriching people smugglers and criminals. The organizers say they are protecting human rights, "when in reality what they're doing is (ensuring that) money goes to traffickers and criminals," Ken Salazar said. The United States and Mexico "are going to work together so that this does not happen," added Salazar, a seasoned politician named ambassador by US President Joe Biden in June. In recent months, tens of thousands of US-bound migrants fleeing poverty and violence have arrived in Mexico, where they risk exploitation by criminals and abuses by authorities.
Derrick

Orthodox patriarch 'recovering well' in New York hospital

NEW YORK (AP) — The spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians was recovering well in a New York hospital Thursday after a medical procedure delayed his return home to Turkey at the end of a U.S. visit, according to a doctor who treated him. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was in good...
The Independent

Orthodox patriarch hospitalized after stent procedure

The spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians was staying overnight in a New York City hospital after having a stent placement Wednesday afternoon at the conclusion of his U.S. visit, according to the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, 81, of Constantinople underwent the procedure at Mount Sinai Hospital following an angiogram that determined the need for the stent, according to the archdiocese. A stent is a tube placed in a clogged blood vessel to increase blood flow.He was expected to be released Thursday, it said. Further details were not immediately released.The hospital treatment delayed Bartholomew's return...
heraldstaronline.com

Orthodox leader comes to Weirton as part of Apostolic Visit

WEIRTON — The community was blessed Wednesday by a special visitor. As part of his Apostolic Visit to the United States this week, His All-Holiness Bartholomew, Archbishop of Constantinople-New Rome, and Ecumenical Patriarch, the primary spiritual leader of the Orthodox Christian world, was welcomed to Weirton Wednesday afternoon with a tour of Evyenia’s House of Hope and a Doxology service and meal at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church.
North Country Public Radio

Canadians visiting the US must get tested to return home

The US is dropping most travel restrictions on land travel from Canada and Mexico, but Canadians will face additional hurdles returning home. After more than 18 months of closure, the United States land border reopens to Canadians for non-essential travel on Monday. The move comes almost 3 months after Canada...
The Jewish Press

US Asks Israel to Urge Sudanese Coup Leaders to Return Civilian Government

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday confirmed that U.S. officials are communicating with Israeli officials after reports that they were asked by America to intervene in convincing the Sudanese military to return Sudan back to the democratically elected civilian government after last month’s military coup. State Department Spokesman Ned Price...
The Independent

Catholic bishops seek answers in rising vandalism incidents

It was after a pair of Catholic churches caught ablaze last summer, one in Southern California and another in Florida that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops decided to start documenting and tracking vandalism at Catholic sites across the country.The two fires occurred on the same morning: July 11, 2020. One destroyed the rooftop of the historic San Gabriel Mission — the fourth of a series of missions across California that Father Junipero Serra founded during the Spanish colonization era. The other ignited in Queen of Peace Catholic Church as parishioners prepared for Mass in Ocala, Florida.Nobody was...
AFP

Blinken urges Egypt rights progress in high-level talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged Egypt to make "tangible and lasting improvements" on human rights as he held wide-ranging talks with the historic ally. "Making tangible and lasting improvements on human rights is also essential to strengthening our bilateral relationship and the United States will continue to support those efforts however we can," Blinken said.
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
Reuters

U.S. prepares to resume Trump 'Remain in Mexico' asylum policy in November

Oct 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration is taking steps to restart by mid-November a program begun under his predecessor Donald Trump that forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings after a federal court deemed the termination of the program unjustified, U.S. officials said Thursday.
erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
FOX40

Mexican leader: Richest in world should pay to help poorest

Mexico’s president warned Tuesday that the world is sliding from “civilization to barbarity” and called for the thousand richest people, the thousand largest private corporations and the 20 major economies to improve life for the 750 million people now existing on less than $2 dollars a day.
IBTimes

COVID In The US: Nation Nears Key Milestone Of Vaccinating 1 Million Kids Ages 5-11

Nearly 1 million American children ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday after the vaccine became available to the age group last week. There have been 900,000 children who have received the Pfizer vaccine with another 700,000 appointments scheduled within the coming days. The White House has been working with health clinics, healthcare professionals, pharmacies, and schools to vaccinate as many children as possible.
