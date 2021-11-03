Orthodox Christian Leader To Return To US Hospital For Test

The US ambassador to Mexico on Tuesday accused the leaders of a migrant caravan marching north towards the Mexican-US border of enriching people smugglers and criminals. The organizers say they are protecting human rights, "when in reality what they're doing is (ensuring that) money goes to traffickers and criminals," Ken Salazar said. The United States and Mexico "are going to work together so that this does not happen," added Salazar, a seasoned politician named ambassador by US President Joe Biden in June. In recent months, tens of thousands of US-bound migrants fleeing poverty and violence have arrived in Mexico, where they risk exploitation by criminals and abuses by authorities.

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO