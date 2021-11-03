CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Uber Shares Are Rising Today

By Adam Eckert
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) is trading higher Wednesday following Lyft Inc's (NASDAQ: LYFT) third-quarter financial results. Lyft reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 3 cents per share....

Benzinga

Dillard's Shares Jump On Solid Sales, Margin Growth In Q3

Dillard’s Inc (NYSE: DDS) reported third-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 44.6% year-on-year to $1.48 billion. Total retail sales increased 47%. Comparable retail sales increased 48%, and the retail gross margin expanded 1010 basis points Y/Y to 46.7%. Compared to Q3 of 2019, total retail sales increased 9%. Comparable store...
Benzinga

Berkshire Grey Stock Gains After Q3 Results; Accumulates Orders

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ: BGRY) reported third-quarter revenue of $18.8 million, missing the consensus of $19.56 million. Revenue improved 750% year-over-year and 317% sequentially. Orders since inception totaled $184 million, including orders received in early October. The company had received $70 million in new orders in 2021 year-to-date. The company's...
Logan Green
Benzinga

Where General Motors Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for General Motors (NYSE:GM) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $66.17 versus the current price of General Motors at $60.9, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6...
Benzinga

Scorpio Tankers Stock Gains After Q3 Results

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) reported a third-quarter vessel revenue decline of 32.7% Y/Y to $119.27 million. TCE revenue decreased to $118.61 million. Adjusted loss per share of $(1.39) missed the consensus of $(1.25). Operating expenses declined by 2.5% Y/Y to $159.71 million. The company reported an operating loss of...
Benzinga

Where TJX Companies Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for TJX Companies. The company has an average price target of $81.71 with a high of $88.00 and a low of $65.00.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Global E Online

Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Global E Online. The company has an average price target of $77.62 with a high of $83.00 and a low of $68.00.
Reuters

Italy's Atlantia ups guidance as motorway traffic drives profit higher

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI) on Thursday raised its 2021 guidance after reporting a 27% increase in core profit for the first nine months when excluding its domestic motorway business which it has agreed to sell. The group controlled by the Benetton family said it...
MarketWatch

Aurora Cannabis shares fall on revenue miss

Aurora Cannabis Inc. fell 3.2% in premarket trades on Wednesday after the cannabis company fell short of revenue estimates. Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter reiterated a sell rating on the stock and said initial signs of stabilization are taking hold at the Canadian cannabis company, but not at a pace to sustain its current valuation. Its revenue benefitted from bulk sales to Israel. "Results suggest some signs of success in the transition to focusing on premium brands including outperformance from San Rafael and Whistler with Quebec shipment growth yielding stable consumer sales," Carter said in a research note. "Cost...
MarketWatch

BioNTech stock reverses lower after earnings report, in which profit and revenue beat expectations

Shares of BioNTech SE dropped 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier intraday gain of as much as 4.3%, in the wake of the Germany-based biotechnology company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. The company reported before the open that it swung to net income of EUR3.21 billion ($3.72 billion), or EUR12.35 a share, from a loss of EUR210.0 million, or EUR0.88 a share, in the year-ago period, to beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of EUR10.54. Revenue multiplied to EUR6.09 billion ($7.05 billion) from EUR67.5 million, to beat the FactSet consensus of EUR5.10 billion, citing "rapid increases...
The Motley Fool

This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Enormous Gains

Lucid wants to lead in EV technology, and it's starting out well with a 520-mile battery range. The company hopes to stay on track for its revenue projection of over $2.2 billion in 2022. Lucid has longer-term plans to advance its battery technology into energy storage applications. Shares of electric...
Benzinga

Why SmileDirectClub Shares Are Tumbling Today

SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) is trading significantly lower after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued guidance below estimates. SmileDirectClub reported a quarterly loss of 23 cents per share, which came in below the estimate for a loss of 13 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue...
