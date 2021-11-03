CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Walgreens to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots for kids ages 5-11 this weekend

By Nexstar Media Wire, Fareeha Rehman
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1qdU_0clP4Ccg00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Parents can get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19 at Walgreens locations starting this weekend.

Walgreens said it will begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds nationwide on Saturday. The pharmacy chain also emphasized how holiday travel could put the kids at risk of catching the virus.

Starting Wednesday, parents and legal guardians can schedule an appointment by visiting the Walgreens website or calling 1-800-Walgreens.

Arkansas health officials scrambling to get pediatric vaccine doses to counties

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the vaccine for the younger age group, with kids getting about one-third of the dose that is given to adults and teens.

Following the FDA authorization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Tuesday unanimously endorsed giving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to the 28 million children in that 5-11 age group.

Vaccinating the kids “is a major step forward for our nation in our fight to defeat the virus,” President Joe Biden said after the CDC recommendation.

With the expectation that it would be approved, Pfizer had already began shipping its kid-sized doses to providers across the country.

Children are supposed to get two doses, three weeks apart, to be effective. The shots will also be administered with a smaller needle.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are not currently authorized for children.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Vaccines
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
State
Arkansas State
FOX 16 News

Arkansas joins 9 other states to challenge Biden vaccine mandate for health workers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Wednesday that she is joining nine other state attorneys general in a lawsuit against Pres. Joe Biden’s administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers. In the release, Rutledge argues that the vaccine requirement issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) threatens to […]
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy