Man Charged With Robbing Ross Township Chick-Fil-A Through Drive-Thru

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for allegedly robbing the Ross Township Chick-Fil-A through the drive-thru.

Police say they’ve identified and charged 21-year-old Jesse Williams from Youngstown as the robber.

He’s accused of robbing the Chick-Fil-A on McKnight Road at the end of October. Police say he walked up to the drive-thru area and demanded cash from an employee.

He didn’t display a weapon, police say, and no one was hurt.

He’s currently behind bars in the Somerset County Prison on unrelated charges of possessing and passing counterfeit money. He’s also now charged with robbery and receiving stolen property.