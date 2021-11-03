CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MN Election: Many School Referendums Appear To Have Passed, But Anoka-Hennepin Split

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lIe0E_0clP3veY00

ELECTION RESOURCES: Results For Top Races | Election Stories | Political News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A majority of school district referendums in Minnesota appear to have passed following Tuesday’s election.

While many districts approved levy increases and bond requests, some districts with multiple referendums had split results, including the state’s largest district, Anoka-Hennepin.

RELATED : Minneapolis Election: Mayor, Several Council Races Enter Next Phase Of Ballot Counting Wednesday

Voters in the Anoka-Hennepin School District passed an operating levy renewal and a capital project levy renewal, but rejected an operating levy increase. The latter would have included resources for mental health .

Follow the latest election results here .

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
southernminn.com

Blooming Prairie votes 'Yes' to school bond referendum

It was a long night, but Blooming Prairie Superintendent Chris Staloch says it was worth it. Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the ballots in the special election for a two-question bond referendum for Blooming Prairie Public Schools were tallied. The answer to both questions were an overwhelming “Yes.”. “I am very...
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN
Echo Press

B-E referendum passes, West Central referendums fail

Voters easily passed the referendum to provide funding for a building project at Brandon-Evansville School District. The final tally was 659 "yes" votes and 356 "no" votes. "I'm just very proud of our community," said Superintendent Don Peschel. "This is going to give us the spaces that we need and most importantly, it's going to provide our students with facilities and space to give them a top quality education."
EVANSVILLE, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Local school districts seeking operating levies and bond referendums on Election Day

Voters in 67 Minnesota school districts decide on operating levies or bond referendums in today’s (Tues) election. Greg Abbott with the Minnesota School Boards Association says many bond referendums are for laptops and other technology, sparked by distance learning:. Local school districts in our KAUS listening area that have operating...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Election Day: Breakdown of Byron Public Schools referendum

BYRON, Minn. - Today is election day! Here is a brief breakdown of the two questions Byron members will be voting on. The first question asks if the Byron school board should be authorized to issue bonds amounting to just over $23 million to provide funds for the betterment of school facilities.
BYRON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Anoka, MN
Government
City
Anoka, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Elections
Echo Press

Eigen wins Alexandria School Board race; Brandon-Evansville referendum passes; Goodwin wins Osakis School Board race

Maureen Eigen won a close contest for Alexandria School Board, defeating Jeff Patience by 267 votes. According to unofficial results, Eigen had 3,312 votes (52.05%) to Patience's 3,045 (47.85%). There were six write-in votes. A bond referendum in Brandon-Evansville passed easily, picking up 64.95% of the vote. The final unofficial...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
snntv.com

Manatee Schools referendum on the ballot

MANATEE COUNTY- Low turnout for the Manatee County Elections with 22% voter turnout as of 4:00 PM, with the Manatee County Schools referendum the only thing on the ballot for most of the county. Even with only one thing to vote for, Manatee County voters say it’s important to make...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referendums#Election#Mental Health#Anoka Hennepin Split#Wcco#Https T Co Enwhkb5bam#Mn School Boards#Mnmsba#Minnesota Weather
hometownsource.com

Anoka County voters to cast ballots for school boards, referendums Nov. 2

Voters in the Anoka-Hennepin, Fridley and Spring Lake Park school districts are heading to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 2, to weigh in on school board races and levy requests. The Anoka-Hennepin School Board has three seats up for election this year, plus three questions regarding levies. To find information regarding...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Community Impact Phoenix

Kyrene School District override appears to pass

Kyrene School District's 15% maintenance and operations budget override appears have passed, according to unofficial election results from Maricopa County Elections. Kyrene has been operating under a locally supported M&O override since 2003. An override allows local voters to approve additional funding for school district operating costs. “We are thankful...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
newscentermaine.com

Referendum election results

It was a contentious issue with some 100 million dollars spent to sway public opinion. In the end, the vote on question one in Maine wasn't even close.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sun-Journal

Local turnout above average for referendum-only election

REGION — Nov. 2 saw higher than normal turnout locally for an off-year election featuring referendum questions only. “The turnout has been unbelievable,” Ballot Clerk Jim Manter said mid-afternoon Nov. 2 in Livermore. “More than 200 absentees, about 30% of registered voters.”. “It’s been steady all day,” Town Clerk Renda...
LIVERMORE, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
penbaypilot.com

Waldoboro voters pass all three state referendum questions

WALDOBORO — With more than 1,500 voters from the Town of Waldoboro casting ballots in the statewide referendum Tuesday, Nov. 2, Waldoboro’s voters passed all three referendum questions on the statewide ballot. Question 1: CMP Corridor. YES - 890. NO - 638. Question 2: Infrastructure Bond. YES - 1054. NO...
WALDOBORO, ME
Albert Lea Tribune

Albert Lea referendum passes

Voters approved the renewal of the Albert Lea Area Schools referendum by a nearly two to one margin Tuesday. According to unofficial results, there were 2,404 yes votes (65.7%), compared to 1,256 no votes (34.3%). “I’m just happy the community supported us with such a large majority,” said district Superintendent...
ALBERT LEA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Anoka-Hennepin Voters Approve Operating Levy Renewals, Vote No on Mental Health Levy

Voters in the Anoka-Hennepin district had three questions to consider on the ballot. The first two were renewal levies that would result in no tax increases. They both passed. Question one was about the operating levy that renews 9.3 percent of the district’s operating budget to help maintain current class sizes, the level of teaching, transportation and elective programs. Unofficial results show it passed with 61 percent of the vote, or 16,335 votes.
ANOKA, MN
NWI.com

Support the Valpo schools referendum

In 2009, Indiana’s Republican-led legislature overhauled the state’s public education funding system, resulting in steep cuts in funding to local school districts. Since that time, public school districts across Indiana have turned to the state’s referendum process, asking voters to voluntarily increase their property taxes, in order to make up for that shortfall in state funding of our public education system.
VALPARAISO, IN
Newsbug.info

Republicans in Indiana may look to have school board elections partisan

(The Center Square) – Republican state legislators in Indiana are talking about changing the law to make school board elections in Indiana partisan – with candidates running with a party label after their names. Indiana, like most states, now has nonpartisan elections. In August, Rep. Bob Morris, R-Fort Wayne, said...
INDIANA STATE
kroxam.com

STEPHEN-ARGYLE SCHOOL DISTRICT PASSES NEW OPERATING REFERENDUM

The Stephen-Argyle School District recently held a vote on November 2 for a new Operating Referendum. The proposed Operating Referendum is to renew the current $1,071 per pupil voter-approved levy and increase the levy by $700 per pupil over ten years, depending on enrollment and the school’s needs. The referendum...
EDUCATION
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy