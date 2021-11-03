CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Exclusive: Advantia makes flurry of executive changes under new leadership

By Sara Gilgore
Washington Business Journal
Washington Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The outpatient OB-GYN group has appointed a trio of new executives to its leadership team. © 2021...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

TaskUs Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

TaskUs Appoints Claudia Walsh as General Counsel, Stephan Daoust as Chief Operating Officer and Rajnish Sinha as Chief People Officer. TaskUs , a leading tech-enabled services provider to the world’s most innovative companies, expanded its leadership team over the past 10 months with the appointment of three senior executives: Claudia Walsh joined as General Counsel in October, Stephan Daoust as Chief Operating Officer in January and Rajnish Sinha as Chief People Officer in April. Each will lead their respective functions across all of the company’s global locations and workforce of approximately 35,600 employees. They will report to TaskUs CEO Bryce Maddock as members of the TaskUs Executive Leadership Team (ELT).
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

HealthSTAR Communications announces leadership changes

HealthSTAR Communications elevated Bryan Fuerst to the role of chief financial officer while current CFO Ken Dutcher will transition to a membership position on the HealthSTAR board of directors effective immediately, the independent health care communications network based out of Mahwah said in a Monday announcement. In his new role,...
MAHWAH, NJ
aithority.com

InformedDNA Announces New Executive Leadership To Support Customers

Doug Berman Joins as SVP Channel and Account Management. InformedDNA, the country’s largest applied genomics solutions company, announced that industry veteran Doug Berman has taken the role of senior vice president (SVP) of channel and account management. Top Insights: Advanced Digital Twin Technologies Against ‘COVID Delta’ Variant Risks. medDNA was...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ob Gyn Group
rejournals.com

BBG promotes two executives in leadership team

BBG, a leading independent national valuation and assessment real estate services firm, today announced the promotion of two senior executives in a reorganization of its leadership team and the appointment of its chief technology officer. The firm promoted Chief Operating Officer Bill Britain to a new position as President of...
BUSINESS
Washington Business Journal

How a veteran executive is trying to change the narrative on Latinos in business

Sol Trujillo, co-founder of the L'attitude conference, said there still needs to be more focus on Latinos and Latinas in business. Here's what he's trying to do about it. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
Washington Business Journal

Expert View: A look at the future of US business schools

Expect to see more business programs offering online options and microcredits that stack to become a degree. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Washington Business Journal

What does Zillow's abrupt exit from iBuying portend for the direct-homebuying business model?

The wind down of Zillow Group Inc.'s iBuying business announced last week has thrown new scrutiny onto the direct-homebuying business. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
Washington Business Journal

Insider's view: Real Estate Roundtable CEO, chair talk infrastructure bill, other policies impacting CRE

The Real Estate Roundtable in Washington, D.C., was established to address federal policy issues that affect the commercial real estate industry. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Business Journal

Insider's view: Northwood Retail president on the national retail-investment landscape

Retail real estate has been on a turbulent ride since the Covid-19 pandemic and remains in a state of flux as e-commerce continues its meteoric growth. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
RETAIL
Washington Business Journal

Tech to the rescue: It’s powering a rebound in office leasing

Tech companies accounted for 22% of office space leased in the second and third quarters of this year combined, rebounding from a 2020 dip to match pre-pandemic highs. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
MARKETS
Fast Company

Leaders: Get ready for the boomerang that’s coming after the Great Resignation

A record 4.3 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in August. Add that to the 20 million people who voluntarily left their jobs since April, and it’s clear that the U.S. workforce is experiencing a shift of historical proportion. Dubbed the “Great Resignation,” the rapid pace of this trend has dominated headlines, unsettled business leaders, and left many scrambling to adjust to the unprecedented levels of turnover.
ECONOMY
SmartAsset

Qualified Default Investment Alternative (QDIA)

A qualified default investment alternative (QDIA) is the default investment for defined contribution employer-sponsored retirement plans. If an employee contributes to a defined contribution retirement plan, like a 401(k), and does not specify how they want their money invested, it … Continue reading → The post Qualified Default Investment Alternative (QDIA) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Democrat

Dignity Health announces Greater Sacramento Market Executive Leadership Team changes

Dignity Health announced a series of executive leadership changes for its Greater Sacramento Market. President and CEO of Mercy General Hospital and Woodland Memorial Hospital, Edmundo Castañeda, is departing the organization to pursue a new opportunity in Houston, Texas. Castañeda joined Dignity Health nine years ago as president and CEO...
Washington Business Journal

Washington Business Journal

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

The Washington Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/washington

Comments / 0

Community Policy