And just like that you can live like Carrie Bradshaw on Airbnb

 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GuzUu_0clP3etR00

As "Sex and the City" super fans eagerly await Carrie Bradshaw's next chapter , they probably can't help but wonder, "could I ever live like this iconic character in a charming New York City brownstone?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UaKtN_0clP3etR00
Tara Rice - PHOTO: Sarah Jessica Parker sits inside a recreation of her iconic apartment from "Sex and the City.

Well now, thanks to Airbnb, Sarah Jessica Parker is opening the doors to a recreation of the beloved apartment in celebration of the upcoming release of "And Just Like That..."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d6FFf_0clP3etR00
Kate Glicksberg - PHOTO: Airbnb recreated a private room to look like Carrie Bradshaw's apartment in a New York City townhouse hosted by Sarah Jessica Parker.

Fans who have dreamed of tossing on a full tulle skirt, a sleek pair of bright colored pumps, whisking around New York City and settling into a stunning brownstone just like Bradshaw can request to book beginning on Nov. 8 at noon through the Airbnb listing here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BiXUA_0clP3etR00
Kate Glicksberg - PHOTO: Airbnb recreated a private room to look like Carrie Bradshaw's apartment in a New York City townhouse hosted by Sarah Jessica Parker.

The home will be available for two, one-night stays for up to two guests at a recreation of Carrie’s brownstone on Nov. 12 and 13 for only $23 per night.

In addition to unique access to play dress up the style icon’s closet "filled with designer and vintage looks to make you swoon," the stay will include friendship-centric experiences brunch in Chelsea and a fashion-focused photoshoot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SuLmh_0clP3etR00
Tara Rice - PHOTO: Sarah Jessica Parker sits inside a recreation of her iconic apartment from "Sex and the City.

"I couldn’t be happier to personally welcome you into Carrie’s world (and carefully curated closet). I’ll greet you virtually, and from there our socially distanced concierge will ensure an incredible stay for you and your guest," Parker said in the listing. "Please note, the concierge will be on-site for the duration of your stay."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HqgLS_0clP3etR00
Kate Glicksberg - PHOTO: Airbnb recreated a private room to look like Carrie Bradshaw's apartment in a New York City townhouse hosted by Sarah Jessica Parker.

Other features of the limited-edition experience complete with a picturesque stoop will include a virtual welcome from SJP, reminiscent of the show’s narrated intro and cosmopolitans for a toast.

"To celebrate Carrie’s return to the silver screen, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to The Studio Museum, a contemporary art museum championing the work of artists of African descent," the company said in the description for the stay.

