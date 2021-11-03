Atlanta Braves To Reveal Details Of World Series Victory Parade

Photo: Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves quickly announced a victory parade to celebrate their World Series win on Tuesday night (November 2), marking the team’s first championship since the 1990s.

“We interrupt this celebration to let you know that WE ARE HAVING A PARADE ON FRIDAY!!!” the Braves wrote in a tweet after the 7-0 win against the Houston Astros in Game 6. The Braves announced that the parade is slated for Friday (November 5), and followed up with additional information on Wednesday (November 3), including the parade route. Festivities are set to begin at noon, according to the Atlanta Braves press release:

Tons of Georgians have been rooting for the Atlanta Braves throughout the season and the Series, including many famous Braves backers. Former president Donald Trump attended a game in support of the Braves, and tons of celebrities in the music industry — from rappers to country stars — cheered for the team. That includes Ludacris , Ryan Hurd , Jason Aldean , Cole Swindell , 2 Chainz and others. Astronaut Shane Kimbrough , who has previously shared views of Atlanta from space , congratulated his “hometown Atlanta Braves” with a photo of a jersey in space: