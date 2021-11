Phoenix residents who have watched home values skyrocket in their area over the past few years may be wondering how or why this happened. Phoenix was among the cities most impacted by a number of housing market trends that began before the pandemic but were supercharged once COVID-19 hit. Those trends included a desire of Americans to move toward relative affordability, a surge of demand for sunny locales, and a more active, older generation of home buyers with a lifetime of equity and savings to pour into their next home.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO