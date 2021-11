With fall weather settling across the United States, seasonal drinkers are getting ready to start reaching for a stout beer, if they haven’t already. Stouts are a boldly flavored ale. That means they are made with top-fermenting yeast, like an IPA, but are defined largely by a small portion of their malt bill that includes roasted barley. It is actually remarkable how little of a dark malt it takes in the brewing process to give a beer the familiar dark color of a stout.

