Area municipalities and civic organizations are planning a range of Veterans Day ceremonies today, including honoring an Army Ranger D-day veteran. Former Army Ranger Fiore D’Amato will be among the 22 veterans awarded proclamations from U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes and Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati during a ceremony at The Village at Kensington Place in Meriden. D’Amato, 96, is the only living veteran residing in Connecticut who served in the 2nd and 5th Army Ranger Battalions during the invasion of Normandy, France on June 6, 1944, according to Carol Arnold, a spokesperson for the senior living facility.

MERIDEN, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO