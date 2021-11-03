CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Wait Until January? Kroma Wellness Is A Stylish, Tasty Take On The Classic Cleanse

By Caroline Tell
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re a fan of losing weight, feeling energized and just optimizing your existence in general, you might want to check out Kroma Wellness. While it’s technically a cleanse, its five-day regimen of delicious smoothies, addictive snacks and cozy bone broths feel more like a luxurious self-care moment for your mind...

