CDC director gives final authorization of Pfizer vaccine for kids

By TODAY
TODAY.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY's Holiday Handbook: Get tips for gathering safely, recipes, shopping deals and more....

www.today.com

KRDO News Channel 13

CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated. According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and The post CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
kadn.com

CDC Advisory Group Votes to Recommend Pfizer Kids Vaccine

NBC NEWS - An advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech’s lower-dose Covid vaccine to children 5 to 11. That recommendation now goes to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Once she signs off, more than 28 million children can start receiving...
CBS Boston

CDC Gives Final Clearance To COVID-19 Vaccines For Kids 5-11, Shots Can Start Right Away

WASHINGTON (CBS) – A panel of outside advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met Tuesday and voted unanimously to recommend the first coronavirus vaccine for younger children. Pfizer says its’ shot for 5-to-11 year-olds is more than 90-percent effective. The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of it on Friday. “They were very thoughtful about how they voted, they considered many factors in weighing the risks versus the benefits to the vaccine in kids ages 5-to-11, including things like the studies have shown the vaccine is more than 90-percent effective, the vaccine appears to be very safe, causing minimal side effect and no cases of myocarditis or other serious complications identified in clinical trials,” WBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall explained. Just after the CDC panel’s approval, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky gave the final approval, meaning children in that age group could get their first shots right away. Pfizer’s two-shot vaccine for younger children will be a 10 microgram dose, lower than the 30 microgram doses for people 12 and older.
AFP

Parents targeted with misleading warnings on Covid-19 vaccination

Registered nurse Melody Butler seeks to provide science-based answers to American parents as she urges them to vaccinate their children against Covid-19. Even when parents acknowledge that vaccination can protect children from severe Covid-19, this can be pushed to the background by claims of vaccine injury, said Tara Kirk Sell, a public health researcher at Johns Hopkins University.
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
washingtoninformer.com

Kids-Only COVID Vaccination Sites Open in Maryland

A number of children-only coronavirus vaccination clinics have already opened in Maryland over the past few days in the wake of the federal approval of vaccinations for youths ages 5 to 11. An estimated 200 initial doses of the two-shot regimen of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine were offered Saturday for...
TheConversationAU

No, people who choose not to get vaccinated shouldn't have to pay for COVID care in hospital

When I went out in Melbourne for a coffee with a friend earlier this week, the waiter verified my vaccination status before allowing me to sit down. But for the unvaccinated in Victoria, New South Wales, and the ACT, it’s a case of no clubbing, no coffee catch-ups, no movies. Many employers have even gone beyond the government-mandated minimum and required all staff to be vaccinated as part of ensuring a safe workplace. These mandates are designed to reduce the number of COVID-19 outbreaks and their consequences as Australia’s “lockdown states” open up. Introducing different rules for the vaccinated and the...
treatmentmagazine.com

What Is Meth?

The drug is no relic of the past—it’s a problem of the present that seems to be worsening by the day. With the opioid epidemic continuing to spread across the country and our most familiar cultural touchstone for methamphetamine being a decade-old television series (Breaking Bad), meth may feel like a problem from a different era. But an overdose rate in recent years that has tripled—to more than 15,000 deaths in 2019—says otherwise.
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
