Chris Pratt is indirectly addressing blowback he’s receiving online after coming under fire after critics say he insulted his ex-wife Anna Faris and their son. On Tuesday, Pratt, 42, took to Instagram to dedicate a post to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt writing, “Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!”

