CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

99% of Essentia Health employees vaccinated, but 49 fired over mandate

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35DSlz_0clOy6EN00
Nov 3, 2021

Of the more than 14,000 people employed by Duluth-based Essentia Health in Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota, a total of 49 have been fired for failing to meet the healthcare company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Ninety-nine percent of Essentia Health's approximately 14,100 employees have been vaccinated or applied for an exemption, Essentia Health said. On Monday, 49 employees were fired "because they decided against vaccination and chose not to seek an exemption," the company said in a statement to Bring Me The News.

"While we’re sad to see them leave, we respect their decisions. We appreciate their good work, wish them well and these individuals are eligible for rehire at Essentia Health if they change their mind," the company statement said.

Vaccine mandates have become increasingly common at healthcare institutions in Minnesota and across the country.

"At Essentia, it is both our privilege to care for patients and our obligation to keep them safe. That’s why, like so many health care systems across the country, we require our employees to be vaccinated against COVID as a condition of their employment," Essentia Health's statement concluded.

According to the Pine Journal, St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth had 27 of its approximately 3,000 employees resign after learning of a Oct. 1 vaccine deadline. St. Luke's is not part of the Essentia Health system.

Comments / 4

Kathy Mirtica
7d ago

Shame on the hospitals last year all the employees were hero’s now because it’s our right an freedom to choose for ourselves employees get fired 😢😡🤬

Reply
2
Rocco Schinigoi
7d ago

yeah because they can afford to lose more employees. the beds are full because they don't have enough employees

Reply
3
Related
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
boreal.org

Nearly 200 state health care workers withdraw COVID-19 vaccine mandate lawsuits

Nearly 200 Minnesota health care workers voluntarily withdrew their federal lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccine mandates, according to court documents filed Tuesday, Oct. 19. The lawsuit was filed on Sept. 27 in U.S. District Court. Defendants included federal officials and organizations, plus about 20 Minnesota health care providers. The 187 health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Local
Minnesota Health
Duluth, MN
Vaccines
Local
Minnesota Vaccines
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Duluth, MN
Health
City
Duluth, MN
AG Week

Mayo's vaccine mandate costs farm family nursing income

WALTERS, Minnesota — The side income for a farm family is no longer due to the Mayo Clinic's vaccine mandate. Amanda Volsen and her husband, Eric, raise corn, soybeans, small grains and a herd of cattle on their sixth-generation family farm in Faribault County. The couple raises four children, all under the age of nine, on their farm.
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Percent#Health System#Mandates#Essentia Health#Covid#The Pine Journal#St Luke S Hospital
hot967.fm

Republicans have concerns about Walz transferring non-critical COVID patients from overcrowded hospitals to nursing homes

Top Republican lawmakers say there are still unanswered questions, after Governor Tim Walz announced the first nursing home will be accepting less-critical COVID patients from overburdened hospitals in Minnesota. Rochester Senator Carla Nelson asks if incoming COVID patients will be contagious — and if residents and their families will be notified that they’re arriving:
ROCHESTER, MN
beckershospitalreview.com

Vaccination mandates for healthcare workers: Updates from 4 states

During the pandemic, the number of states requiring COVID-19 vaccination for healthcare workers has grown, and some deadlines have passed. Here are updates about the vaccination mandates from four states:. New York. New York required healthcare workers at hospitals and nursing homes to receive their first vaccine dose by Sept....
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
beckershospitalreview.com

4 states still overwhelmed by COVID-19 hospitalizations

As national COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline, four states are still seeing double-digit increases in hospitalization rates. Below is a snapshot of the situation in four states with the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates over the last two weeks, as of Oct. 18. Data is from HHS and tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIMT

Minnesota hospital sued by employees fired for refusing vaccine

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Some medical professionals are suing a city-owned hospital in southeastern Minnesota after they were terminated for refusing to receive the coronavirus vaccine. The 20 plaintiffs, which include a doctor, registered nurses and other medical staff, filed their lawsuit in U.S. District Court Monday alleging they were...
MINNESOTA STATE
Lootpress

COVID vaccines temporarily stopped at health department

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia officials say coronavirus vaccines have been temporarily stopped at the Mercer County Health Department due to quality assurance issues. State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday that the Mercer County Health Department was giving full doses of Moderna boosters rather than the recommended half doses, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
CBS Minnesota

‘Denied Without Any Questions’: Health Care Workers Sue Minnesota Hospital Over Vaccine Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Some Minnesota health care workers are suing over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Twenty employees of Northfield Hospital and Clinics, some with serious health concerns, have been fired for refusing the shot. They call it a “blanket denial” of their exemptions. It’s why their attorney believes this makes the case stand out. Monday was Robyn Hobmeier’s first day unemployed in her adult life after spending 14 years as a register nurse at Northfield Hospital. “November of last year I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Hobmeier said. A double mastectomy lead to an infection and a positive COVID case this past summer....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID vaccine mandate: Wisconsin businesses take action

MILWAUKEE - Millions of U.S. workers now have a Jan. 4, 2022 deadline to get the COVID-19 vaccine – a federal rule impacting any business with 100 or more employees. While many businesses have already required the vaccine for their employees, one Wisconsin group is taking the issue to court to try to stop the federal mandate.
WISCONSIN STATE
travelweekly.com

Employee vaccination requirements face immediate challenges

Twenty-six states have sued the federal government regarding its vaccination and testing requirements for employees with 100 more employees, citing governmental overreach. U.S. companies with 100 or more employees must make sure their workforce is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or see that they test negative for the virus at least once per week, according to rules issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy