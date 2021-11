Check out the latest trailer for Battlefield 2042 for a look at gameplay on three of the seven maps coming at launch. The maps showcased in the trailer are Renewal, which is set in an Egyptian desert featuring a solar array power station on one side with a lush research facility on the other; Breakaway, which is set in Antarctica and featuring an offshore platform off the Frozen Coast, as well as an outlook station perched high above the battlefield; and Discarded which features a flooded village along India's west coast, disassembled hull and a Colossus Ship to explore. Battlefield 2042 is available on November 19, 2021 with early access starting November 12, 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO