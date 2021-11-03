CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Craig Melvin explains the story behind his new earring

TODAY.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY's Holiday Handbook: Get tips for gathering safely, recipes, shopping deals and more....

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Craig Melvin and wife Lindsay reveal how they met

All this week, family members will joining the 3rd hour of TODAY as co-hosts. This morning, we welcome Craig Melvin’s wife, Lindsay Czarniak. The two share who made the first move and which one messed up last year’s holiday card.Nov. 11, 2021.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Melvin
Person
Al Roker
WABE

Mitchell Anderson shares the story behind his solo show, ‘You Better Call Your Mother’

Emmy-nominated actor, chef, and restaurateur Mitchell Anderson is no stranger to the spotlight. After bravely coming out on stage at a GLAAD awards dinner in 1996, Anderson continues to prove he’s not afraid to be vulnerable with audiences. The actor now presents his new original one-person cabaret-style show, “You Better Call Your Mother,” about his experiences in Hollywood, coming out in front of a live audience and where his adventures have led him. Anderson performs this live memoir, punctuated with song, at Synchronicity Theatre from November 4-7. He joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom and shared the reflections that inspired “You Better Call Your Mother.”
ATLANTA, GA
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern Shared The Sad Story Behind His Worst Date Ever

Unfortunately, Andrew Zimmern is no stranger to addiction. During the early years of his restaurant career, the chef suffered from drug addiction and alcoholism and depression, and he was even homeless for a time (via Zimmern's website). When asked about his worst date ever on a Hot Sauce Q&A (via Zimmern's YouTube channel), the chef recounted a sad story about a date he once had with a restaurant coworker whom he had been pursuing for some time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earring
Rolling Stone

Álvaro Díaz Explains the Playful Vision Behind ‘Felicilandia’

Felicilandia, the versatile new album from the rapper Álvaro Díaz, is a tribute to an amusement park in Puerto Rico, where he used to have birthday parties as a kid — only Díaz has reimagined that park as a place “where sad kids go to find happiness.” Everything from the album’s mischievous, cartoon-inspired artwork to the blend of down-tempo, downcast beats embodies the playfully mopey vision he had for the project, all while he makes a serious case for pushing reggaeton into interesting new directions. Díaz has been a figure in the genre for a while, though his taste has always...
MUSIC
CMT

Luke Combs: the Story Behind New Song “Doin’ This”

A decade ago, Luke Combs lived in a small apartment above a strip mall in Boone, North Carolina. He jokes that 208 Faculty Street, Apartment 3, is where “the dreams came true.”. Combs was in college and spent his nights working as a bouncer in the bar below his apartment....
BOONE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir sparks concern he's leaving ABC News

David Muir left his fans in a frenzy after jetting off for a new assignment which had his viewers fearing he was leaving ABC News for good. The popular journalist has scored legions of loyal followers with his reporting on World News Tonight, 20/20 and GMA too. So, when he...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

David Muir's dashing dad is his double in remarkable throwback photo

David Muir doesn't give a lot away when it comes to his personal life so when he opened up his family album to share a snapshot of his father fans were blown away. The World New Tonight anchor delighted his legions of devoted Instagram followers with a snapshot from his childhood.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Why Whoopi Goldberg And Oprah Didn't Speak To Each Other For Years

Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg have been knocking down barriers and making history as influential Black women in the entertainment industry for decades. They showed their trailblazing power when they joined forces in Steven Spielberg's 1985 film adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning book "The Color Purple," a feminist work that brought the struggle for empowerment of Black American women to the mainstream, as New Republic pointed out.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy