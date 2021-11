Voters easily passed the referendum to provide funding for a building project at Brandon-Evansville School District. The final tally was 659 "yes" votes and 356 "no" votes. "I'm just very proud of our community," said Superintendent Don Peschel. "This is going to give us the spaces that we need and most importantly, it's going to provide our students with facilities and space to give them a top quality education."

