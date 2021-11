HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved Senate Resolution 195 sponsored by York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill that calls on Congress to oppose any effort by the Biden Administration to review any private financial accounts and transactions. The original measure would allow the federal government to monitor all financial account withdraws and deposits exceeding $600. The Biden Administration has increased the threshold to $10,000. Phillips-Hill said her office has received many calls and emails from constituents concerned by the broad overreach by the federal government in order to fund a multi-trillion-dollar spending package. The PA Senate will send letters to every member of PA’s U.S. Congressional delegation, as well as President Biden and various members in U.S. Senate and House leadership.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO