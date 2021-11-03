CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

School bus-tractor trailer crash kills bus driver, student

By The Associated Press
WTAJ
WTAJ
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ygJTe_0clOwhOd00

PROSPECT, Pa. (AP) — A crash involving a school bus and a tractor-trailer on a western Pennsylvania interstate claimed the lives of the bus driver and a 14-year-old girl, authorities said.

State police in Butler County said the crash occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-79 in Muddy Creek Township. Television news helicopter footage from the scene showed the bus up against the rear of the tractor-trailer.

GOP nets Pa. Supreme Court seat; Pittsburgh gets 1st Black mayor

Police said the 31-year-old man driving the bus and a 14-year-old girl who was riding on the bus were flown from the scene to hospitals and later pronounced dead. Police reported other passengers taken to Children’s Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian. A UPMC official told reporters that five students were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The bus was taking students home from Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Beaver County, according to school chief executive officer P.K. Poling, the Tribune-Review reported. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all of our students and families impacted by this,” Poling said in an automated telephone message sent to parents.

Pittsburgh announces vaccine mandate for city employees

Police said the crash remains under investigation. The northbound lanes of the interstate reopened at 5 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Police: Two injured after rollover crash in Hollidaysburg

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning following a multi-vehicle crash in Hollidaysburg. Emergency crews were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. to Chimney Rocks Road where three vehicles had crashed causing a rollover and entrapment, according to Hollidaysburg Borough police. Two drivers were reportedly transported to UPMC Altoona with […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

State police enforcing ‘Click it or Ticket’ for November

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police troopers are participating in the “Click It or Ticket” traffic enforcement program from Nov. 15 to 28. Under Click It or Ticket, troopers are adopting a zero-tolerance policy for any violation of Pennsylvania’s seat belt and child passenger restraint laws. If a motorist is stopped for a traffic violation and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

One injured in morning rollover crash near Cresson

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a vehicle crash near Cresson Wednesday morning. The crash occurred before 8 a.m. on Old Route 22 westbound 1 mile east of Healy Road when a single vehicle rolled over, according to Blair County Dispatch. One individual was reportedly transported to UPMC […]
CRESSON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Butler County, PA
Accidents
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Butler County, PA
Butler County, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Police: Bellefonte man attempts to set girlfriend’s home on fire

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte man faces arson charges after being accused of setting his girlfriend’s kitchen on fire early Wednesday morning. Christopher Clinton, 50, allegedly told police he threatened to kill her the weekend prior and thought he saw her walk into the neighbor’s half of the duplex, so he wanted the […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Crews battle house fire in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Lilly borough Tuesday morning. Crews were called to the fire just off of Main Street around 9:45 a.m. No injuries were reported. Details are limited at this time, but the investigation into the fire continues.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Suspect in 2020 deadly Johnstown shooting back to face charges

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man accused of shooting and killing a man in Johnstown is back in Cambria County to face homicide-related charges. Amir Matthews, 20, was accused of shooting 26-year-old Armel Joe in the abdomen at Coopersdale Homes in Johnstown, according to court documents. It occurred in the parking lot behind […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Driver#Tractor#Weather#Accident#Prospect#Ap#Gop#Children S Hospital#Upmc Presbyterian#The Tribune Review#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Garage fire spreads to homes in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews in Clearfield County fought flames Monday night after a garage fire spread to two residences, according to emergency dispatchers. At least seven companies were called to 124 North Hill Street in Beccaria Township around 11 p.m. At this time, it is not clear how much damage was done. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crews battle early morning blaze in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews were called to a house fire early Wednesday morning in Sandy Township. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. to 1116 South Main Street where flames had engulfed the second floor of the home, according to the Sandy Township Fire Department. The building has been deemed a total […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County overnight fire leaves home ‘significantly damaged’

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An overnight blaze in Southmont Borough caused a home to suffer significant damage Wednesday. Crews were called out to the 200 block of State Street of Southmont Borough around 12:44 a.m. Despite the damage to the home, the Southmont Volunteer Fire Company said no injuries were reported. The cause of […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WTAJ

Blackhawk helicopter visits Punxsutawney school district

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Students at one Jefferson County school district today had quite an unusual sight, as a helicopter landed at the school. But don’t worry, it was all to teach their students about service on the front lines ahead of Veterans Day. Students at the Punxsutawney Area School District were welcomed by […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ)– Get some fresh air this weekend by stepping outside to enjoy these local events. 1. Altoona Veterans Day Parade (Blair County) On, Thursday, Nov. 11, the country will be honoring the men and women of the U.S. military for their service and sacrifice. The city of Altoona will be celebrating Veterans Day with their […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

4,021 new COVID cases reported in PA, 72.5% of residents vaccinated Nov. 9

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 14.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 72.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 4,021 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Monday, bringing the state total to 1,601,086 known cases since the start of the pandemic. 77 new deaths were […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy