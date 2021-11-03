CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the chef bros

By Grace Cook
Financial Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. “Fries are always a bit disappointing when you get a delivery,” writes chef Thomas Straker on an Instagram post. And so it is one cold Sunday evening that I...

www.ft.com

southcarolinapublicradio.org

Perfect Pitch, Beethoven, and the Chef

We’re always fascinated by abilities that are far beyond the realm of our experiences, or even of our imaginations. Some people can hold their breath for 10 minutes, some can jump four feet off the ground, some can memorize the digits of pi out to thousands of places. And some musicians—actually many musicians, although I’m not one of them—can hear any note and tell you what that note is. It’s called having “perfect pitch.”
FOOD & DRINKS
thevillagerny.com

“Experience Your Chef”

Caption: “Experience Your Chef”, a new business venture by Spencer Murray and his partner Chef Tyler, which brings the perfect at-home dining experience directly to the residents of Western New York. (www.experienceyourchef.com) By Jessica Schultz. We’ve all hosted a dinner party or family gathering and we all know how much...
RESTAURANTS
PhillyBite

Chef Alex Young | The Blind Barber

Before that, he was the Head Chef at Octopus Bar in Atlanta. He loved that bar so much that it inspired him to patronize the bar and start cooking there. He worked his way to the top of the kitchen team. He began at Octopus Bar in 2013 and became head Chef in 2017. He left there and went to Seneca in November 2019 - right before the pandemic. He moved during the pandemic and arrived in Philadelphia in March of 2020 when the country shut down - and he started at Blind Barber just weeks ago.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Food & Wine

Snack Like a Chef

"I like to eat in company, but I like to snack alone," confesses Jeffrey Yoskowitz, author of The Gefilte Manifesto. I am the same way. As a chef, recipe developer and food writer, I understand the momentous occasions of my life through dishes enjoyed and dishes shared–and I look at these with a laser focus, dissecting them, explaining to others their constituent parts, and unpacking the magic of many, many meals. But sometimes the best snacks are enjoyed in between those momentous meals.
FOOD & DRINKS
Person
Matty Matheson
Fountain Hills Times

ADERO introduces chef

ADERO Scottsdale has announce the appointment of Kenneth Arneson as executive chef. He brings more than 20 years of culinary experience in high-volume restaurants and hotels to ADERO Scottsdale’s food and beverage outlets, including signature restaurant CIELO and SkyTop Lounge, the resort’s newest al fresco dining experience. “Kenneth is a...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox2detroit.com

Chef Bobby's Hummus 101

Chef Bobby channels his Lebanese heritage to transform into Chef Bobby from Abu Dhabi. Hummus ! 101 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas or 1 ½ cups (250 grams) cooked chickpeas 1/4 cup (60 ml) fresh lemon juice, 1 large lemon 1/4 cup (60 ml) well-stirred tahini 1 small garlic clove, minced 2 tablespoons (30 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin Salt to taste 2 to 3 tablespoons (30 to 45 ml) water Dash ground paprika or sumac, for serving 1.In the bowl of a food processor, combine the tahini and lemon juice and process for 1 minute, scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl then process for 30 seconds more. This extra time helps “whip” or “cream” the tahini 2.Add the olive oil, minced garlic, cumin, and a 1/2 teaspoon of salt to the whipped tahini and lemon juice. Process for 30 seconds, scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl then process another 30 seconds or until well blended. Open, drain, and rinse the chickpeas. Add half of the chickpeas to the food processor and process for 1 minute. Scrape sides and bottom of the bowl, then add remaining chickpeas and process until thick and quite smooth; 1 to 2 minutes.ini, making the hummus smooth and creamy. 3.Most likely the hummus will be too thick or still have tiny bits of chickpea. To fix this, with the food processor turned on, slowly add 2 to 3 tablespoons of water until you reach the perfect consistency. 4.Taste for salt and adjust as needed. Serve hummus with a drizzle of olive oil and dash of paprika. Store homemade hummus in an airtight container and refrigerate up to one week. We have amped this dish up with small diced lamb or beef. Garlic, Jalapeno, onion, pine nuts and butter Medium heat in a saute pan melt 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter and Lightly Saute’ ¼ cup of diced Spanish onion. You want achieve a medium browned onion. Add 1 cup of diced Lamb or beef. Crank up the heat and toss the meat with a spatula while sliding the pan back and forth for 3 minutes add 1 tablespoon of pine nuts and 6 thin slices of jalapeno. Once the Jalapeno wilts remove from the heat and spoon all ingredients over the hummus and serve with fresh pita.
RECIPES
Wichita Eagle

Meet chef Kayson Chong, founder of Jumbo’s Beef & Brew

Wichita’s “new guard” of chefs are passionate young men and women who are local celebrities. For them, food is an art, a passion and a career, not just a job. They’re not competitors but colleagues. They’re pumped about local vegetables. They’re friends with local farmers. And they’re leading Wichita on a new culinary course. Read about Kayson Chong below; read about more of the new guard here.
WICHITA, KS
Daily Beast

10 Dishes With Chef Alfredo Nogueira

After a shift, what is your favorite guilty pleasure to eat? “A peanut butter and honey sandwich with a glass of milk. Don’t @ me. I’m just being honest.”. Is there one dish you won’t cook? “None come to mind. I still haven’t done the sourdough thing, but I’m almost there mentally.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Restaurants#Home Cooking#Cacio E Pepe#Pub#Millennials#Food Drink#Nike#Michelin#Casa Cruz
Axios Tampa Bay

Last meal with Chef Jerry Bayona

Chef Geraldo "Jerry" Bayona is known for making some of the most sophisticated meals in Tampa Bay as the executive chef of Columbia Restaurant Group, where he's been since he started as a sous chef 23 years ago.So we were surprised to find out that if he had one meal left, it would involve Coors Light and Spiderman.The meal: "When we make enchiladas at home... it's a whole family affair."The recipe: Bayona's sons, Diego, 8, and Manuel, 18, wash, peel and chop potatoes and carrots into half-inch pieces. Graciela, his wife, soaks chilies and purees them with garlic, salt and...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Celeb Chef-Developed Wines

Celebrity chef and beloved TV personality Gordon Ramsay announced that he will be launching his own line of Italian wines called the 'Gordon Ramsay Italian Collection.' The new wine collection was developed in partnership with Benchmark Drinks and winemaker Alberto Antonini. The collection will consist of a red, white, and...
CELEBRITIES
themanual.com

HelloFresh vs Home Chef

HelloFresh and Home Chef are two of the biggest players in the home meal kit delivery game. They’re both highly rated services, and both make claims of being the top meal kit delivery service in one way or another. So how do you choose between the two?. When it comes...
INDUSTRY
Wichita Eagle

Meet chef Carlos Vera, founder of Taco Locale

Wichita’s “new guard” of chefs are passionate young men and women who are local celebrities. For them, food is an art, a passion and a career, not just a job. They’re not competitors but colleagues. They’re pumped about local vegetables. They’re friends with local farmers. And they’re leading Wichita on a new culinary course. Read about Carlos Vera below; read about more of the new guard here.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita Eagle

Meet Cedrick Thavone, executive chef at Georges French Bistro

Wichita’s “new guard” of chefs are passionate young men and women who are local celebrities. For them, food is an art, a passion and a career, not just a job. They’re not competitors but colleagues. They’re pumped about local vegetables. They’re friends with local farmers. And they’re leading Wichita on a new culinary course. Read about Cedrick Thavone below; read about more of the new guard here.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita Eagle

Meet Josh Rathbun, Executive Chef at Elderslie Farm

Wichita’s “new guard” of chefs are passionate young men and women who are local celebrities. For them, food is an art, a passion and a career, not just a job. They’re not competitors but colleagues. They’re pumped about local vegetables. They’re friends with local farmers. And they’re leading Wichita on a new culinary course. Read about Josh Rathbun below; read about more of the new guard here.
WICHITA, KS
palmbeachillustrated.com

Q&A with Chef Joe Zanelli

Earlier this year, executive chef Joe Zanelli arrived in Delray Beach to oversee operations at The Ray Hotel’s two restaurants, Ember Grill and Rosewater Rooftop. The hotel, part of the Hilton Curio Collection, opened in September in the Pineapple Grove district. Zanelli, an 18-year veteran of some of Las Vegas’ top kitchens, recently sat down with PBI to discuss his latest project.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
culturemap.com

Chefs for Farmers

Chefs for Farmers is a four-day food festival featuring four separate events:. Mot Hai Ba Dinner: Chef Peja Krstic serves up his take on fine modern cuisine in a cozy neighborhood setting. Guests will feast upon seasonal Texas ingredients prepared with Vietnamese inspiration and French technique. (Taking place at Mot Hai Ba)
FOOD & DRINKS
jsfashionista.com

Interview with Chef Leah Scurto of PizzaLeah

Those of us Foodies living in Wine Country know all about PizzaLeah. it’s the ALL AIMED and ADORED Pizza from Chef Leah. I first heard about PizzaLeah from Johanna Valette (Chef Dustin of Valette Restaurant’s wife) and after I first experienced it I knew what all the excitement was about. Read more about Chef Leah below and order some Pizza from PizzaLeah on their website here.
FOOD & DRINKS
sandiegofoodfinds.com

New Executive Chef Mike Minor

La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club appoints new executive chef Mike Minor to lead the culinary teams at the Marine Room, the Shores Restaurant, Club Dining and Catering events. The assignment is ideal for the award-winning chef who established his reputation for innovation and creativity in Las Vegas where he became nationally known for inspired dishes that impress the eye as well as the palate. Mike has worked under the guidance of Las Vegas’ biggest names in the industry including Wolfgang Puck, Mary Sue Milliken, and Susan Feniger.
SAN DIEGO, CA
wjol.com

Win Master Chef Live Tickets!

Listen to Slocum in the Morning all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Master Chef Live!. He will be giving them away every day between 6-9am. MasterChef Live! brings MASTERCHEF & MASTERCHEF JUNIOR directly to fans and foodies alike…LIVE on stage! The family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with past MASTERCHEF & MASTERCHEF JUNIOR contestants, and an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages.
TV SHOWS
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Baba Ganoush

This delicious, smokey baba ganoush makes a great appetizer dip or sandwich spread. 1) If you have a gas top stove, roast the egg plant directly over the flame. Rotate the egg plant every 10 minutes. You can also roast the egg plant in a 400 degree oven for about 45 minutes. If you have a grill, roast the egg plant on hi rotating every 10 minutes.
RECIPES

