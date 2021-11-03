CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zillow was not smarter than the housing market

By Robert Armstrong
Financial Times
 9 days ago

Wired UK

Why Zillow Couldn’t Make Algorithmic House Pricing Work

Zillow's Zestimate of home values has become a go-to reference for US homeowners. But when Zillow tried to use its algorithm to buy and sell homes, it badly misread the market. The company’s iBuyer (or “instant buyer”) arm, where tech-first firms use algorithms to quickly value, buy, and sell homes,...
The Motley Fool

Zillow Discovers House Flipping Is Best Left to Reality TV

Zillow says it is winding down its Zillow Offers iBuying program. The iBuying program was losing lots of money even when houses sold at a profit. Zillow's indebtedness had ballooned during the program, increasing its risk. If only the market could have foreseen how risky Zillow's (NASDAQ:Z)(NASDAQ:ZG) homebuying program was....
FOXBusiness

Zillow sells homes, shutting down its house-flipping business

Zillow Group Inc. reached a deal to sell about 2,000 homes from its ill-fated house-flipping program, the company’s biggest bulk sale as it starts unloading thousands of homes and terminates the business. Pretium Partners, a New York City-based investment firm, has agreed to buy Zillow homes across 20 U.S. markets...
Financial Times

A different kind of housing bubble

This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter and is usually available only with a Premium subscription. Are you currently a Standard subscriber? Click here to switch your subscription to Premium. Not yet a subscriber? You can take out a Premium subscription here. Good morning. I have eaten...
KITV.com

Zillow bet the farm on its house-flipping business. Now it's downsizing

Editor's Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business' Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. Zillow shares fell more than 20% Wednesday on the news that it's pulling the plug on its house-flipping business and laying off a quarter of its staff.
Leader-Telegram

Zillow abandons house-flipping

SEATTLE — Facing the prospect of selling hundreds of homes at a loss, Seattle-based Zillow plans to close down its house-flipping division and lay off a quarter of its staff, CEO Rich Barton said earlier this week. “We’ve determined the unpredictability in forecasting home prices far exceeds what we anticipated...
OCRegister

Zillow’s flipping halt marks stunning collapse in housing push

It was the culmination of a turbulent few weeks for America’s most famous real estate company: Zillow Group Inc. pulled the plug on its tech-powered home-flipping operation. The decision, reached by the board of directors on Tuesday morning, sent the company’s shares plummeting. It also raised big questions about what comes next for Seattle-based Zillow, which had staked its future on the idea that its data scientists could power a business that buys and sells thousands of homes a month.
MySanAntonio

Zillow doesn't want to bet the house on home flipping

It's not everyday a business leader stands up and says: You know that huge business opportunity we've been ploughing cash into and thought was the bee's knees? Well, we have to stop doing that thing PDQ, otherwise it might bankrupt the company. That's essentially the message Rich Barton, co-founder and...
finance-commerce.com

Zillow, facing big losses, quits flipping houses

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Zillow, the real estate website known for estimating house values, said Tuesday that it would exit the business of rapidly buying and selling houses amid heavy losses and that it planned to let go nearly 25% of its employees.
Slate

Zillow Torched $381 Million Overpaying for Houses. Spectacular.

Some things are easy to sell. A pizza goes for whatever price the menu says it sells for, and the buyer does not spend several weeks calling in an inspector to make sure nothing is wrong with the olives or pepperoni. A lightly worn hockey jersey goes for whatever an eBay vendor can get someone to pay for it, and there are no lawyers or licenses, just seller ratings, required to make sure everyone is on the up-and-up. A piece of stock is even simpler; it goes for whatever a seller says it goes for, and goes up or down depending on how many people want it. You can learn the agreed-upon price with a two-second Google.
