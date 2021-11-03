Florida is fighting Biden administration efforts to require employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19
Saying the state is trying to prevent “immediate irreparable harm,” Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office is seeking a preliminary injunction to block Biden administration efforts to require employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Lawyers in Moody’s office filed a 26-page motion for a preliminary injunction Tuesday...news.wfsu.org
Comments / 7