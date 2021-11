Apple may not have revealed the AirPods Pro 2 yet, but it has revealed a new pair of earbuds that support ANC and Spatial Audio. The Beats Fit Pro is cheaper than the current AirPods Pro and has already received positive reviews from 9to5Mac and The Verge. In short, the pair consider the Beats Fit Pro on par with Apple's AirPods series, whether that be the AirPods 3 for 9to5Mac and the AirPods Pro for The Verge.

