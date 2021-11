The stock price of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has seen a rise of 15% over the last month, while it is up 6% in a week. There are a couple of factors that fueled this growth. First, the company recently reported its Q3 results with revenue of $6.8 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $6.6 billion, but earnings of $1.94 per share fell short of the $1.96 average of analyst forecasts. What went well for the stock was an update on its Alzheimer’s treatment - Donanemab. The company stated that it has begun the process to get regulatory approval for Donanemab. It should be noted that if approved, Donanemab’s peak sales are touted to be as high as $10 billion. For perspective, Eli Lilly’s total revenue stood at under $28 billion for the last twelve-month period.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO