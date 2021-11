Nine companies across North America and Europe have formed a partnership that seeks to take part in NATO’s Alliance Future Surveillance and Control program. The Atlantic Strategic Partnership for Advanced All-domain Resilient Operations will bid to conduct risk reduction and feasibility studies to help inform NATO’s future tactical surveillance, command and control capabilities, Airbus, which co-lead the alliance with Northrop Grumman, said Monday.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO