EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding the public that starting today, Nov. 8, only those fully vaccinated foreign nationals with appropriate and valid entry documents will be permitted to cross into the country from Mexico at land border crossings for non-essential reasons. “We are hearing about rumors circulating on social media and elsewhere that this change applies to anyone. I can assure you it does not,” said U.S. Customs and Border Protection El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “It is vitally important that members of the public only consult official government sources the...

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO