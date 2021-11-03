CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic, politics drive Xi’s absence from global talks

By Ken Moritsugu / Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING — This week’s global climate talks in Scotland and the recent G-20 summit in Rome aren’t the only international meetings that China’s leader has not attended in person. Xi Jinping hasn’t left China in nearly 22 months, since January 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic first exploded. His absence...

