FedRAMP Board Prioritizes 5 Cloud Vendors for Provisional Authorization Process

The cloud is transforming how we work. It has reshaped entire industries, helping organizations reimagine how they serve employees and customers. For today’s federal agencies who are looking to modernize their own in-house technologies, cloud adoption may be central driving force. It represents opportunities to breed new efficiencies, shed legacy tech debt, and rapidly innovate operations. And while adopting cloud-based technologies was historically an onerous and painstaking process, the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) removes common hurdles associated with evaluating and consuming cloud-based solutions. Through FedRAMP, federal agencies can rapidly (and confidently) adopt cloud technologies to transform their operations - all while meeting staunch government mandates and security protocols.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO