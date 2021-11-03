CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

FedRAMP Board Prioritizes 5 Cloud Vendors for Provisional Authorization Process

By Jane Edwards
ExecutiveBiz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive companies have obtained priority status to work with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s Joint Authorization Board to secure a provisional authority to operate for their...

blog.executivebiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
ExecutiveBiz

Industry, Community Colleges Form Partnerships to Drive Cybersecurity Training; AT&T’s Jill Singer Quoted

Companies such as AT&T, Microsoft and Mastercard are partnering with community colleges to offer cybersecurity training and education programs as part of efforts to diversify and further build up the cybersecurity workforce, Inside Higher Ed reported Thursday. AT&T teamed up with Northern Virginia Community College to introduce an information technology...
COLLEGES
ExecutiveBiz

Elbit Systems’ UK Arm Gets $100M Electronic Warfare Tech Delivery Contract

The U.K.-based subsidiary of Elbit Systems has secured a potential 13-year, $100 million contract from Babcock International Group to provide the U.K. naval force with electronic warfare capabilities. Elbit Systems UK will design, produce and deliver EW command and control systems, radar electronic support measures and other maritime EW platforms...
ECONOMY
The Future of Things

Automate and Optimize Your Business Processes with Cloud-based Billing Software

What if you could optimize and automate your billing processes in a manner that fits precisely to your company’s needs and can handle all business models for B2B and B2C transactions? Now all this and more is possible thanks to cloud-based billing software, delivered in the software as a service (SaaS) model to help you control and reduce costs while improving productivity.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Ping Identity Achieves FedRAMP ‘In Process’ Designation for its Cloud Identity and Access Management Solution

Ping Identity’s FedRAMP Authorization will Help Federal Agencies Provide Secure and Seamless Access to Digital Assets from Anywhere. Ping Identity , the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced it has achieved “In Process” designation for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) for its cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) service offering, PingOne for Government, and is now listed on the FedRAMP marketplace.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Service#Prioritization#Fedramp#Cisco Systems#Fedramp Board Prioritizes#Joint Authorization Board#Qualys And#Slack Technologies#Jab#Cisco Webex Cce G#Qualtrics Xm Platform#Qualys Govcloud Platform#Govslack
ExecutiveBiz

White Paper Offers Guidance on Zero Trust Strategy Development

T-Rex Solutions cybersecurity executives Allen Harper and Jyoti Wadhwa co-authored with 11 industry executives a white paper that seeks to guide organizations how to come up with a zero trust strategy in accordance with the White House’s cybersecurity executive order. The white paper calls for organizations to evaluate the maturity...
POLITICS
ExecutiveBiz

Marine Corps Issues RFI for Over-the-Horizon Integrated Satcom Service

The U.S. Marine Corps Systems Command is requesting information on over-the-horizon satellite communications technologies to help provide warfighting units with round-the-clock access to the Global Information Grid. MCSC said in a SAM.gov notice posted Monday that it is interested in existing and future space-enabled communication offerings to help inform a...
MILITARY
techwire.net

Backup as a Service is FedRAMP High Ready

The cloud is transforming how we work. It has reshaped entire industries, helping organizations reimagine how they serve employees and customers. For today’s federal agencies who are looking to modernize their own in-house technologies, cloud adoption may be central driving force. It represents opportunities to breed new efficiencies, shed legacy tech debt, and rapidly innovate operations. And while adopting cloud-based technologies was historically an onerous and painstaking process, the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) removes common hurdles associated with evaluating and consuming cloud-based solutions. Through FedRAMP, federal agencies can rapidly (and confidently) adopt cloud technologies to transform their operations - all while meeting staunch government mandates and security protocols.
TECHNOLOGY
ExecutiveBiz

Ken Folderauer: Comcast Expands Federal Government Services Portfolio With Defined Technologies Buy

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Nov. 8, 2021 — Comcast Government Services has expanded its federal government service offerings with its acquisition of Defined Technologies, a telecommunications provider that has a prime spot on the General Services Administration’s 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract, GovCon Wire reported. “With this strategic addition...
TYSONS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
ExecutiveBiz

Jonathan Moneymaker: BlueHalo Buys Citadel Defense in Counter-UAS Tech Expansion Push

BlueHalo, a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, has purchased San Diego-based Citadel Defense to add counter-unmanned aerial system technology as a complement to directed energy and perimeter security offerings. The combined company aims to offer an integrated multimodal cUAS platform designed for military and critical infrastructure protection applications, BlueHalo...
ECONOMY
ExecutiveBiz

HawkEye 360 Closes $145M in Series D Funding to Expand Satellite Constellation & Accelerate GEOINT Market Growth; John Serafini Quoted

HawkEye 360 has generated $145 million in Series D round funding, bringing the company’s total amount of capital raised to $302 million to date. The company said Monday the funding will be used to expand HawkEye 360’s satellite constellation and complementary infrastructure, which is anticipated to accelerate its growth trajectory and provide enhanced services to federal and commercial customers across national security, environmental and humanitarian sectors.
ECONOMY
ExecutiveBiz

Verizon Survey: Reliable Network Critical to Enhancing Public Safety Communications

A new survey from Verizon‘s frontline support unit revealed that first responders across the U.S. believe that there is a need for coordination and interoperability among public safety agencies to improve emergency response. About 83 percent of the 3,000 active first responders surveyed nationwide shared it is critical that agencies...
TECHNOLOGY
ExecutiveBiz

Space Force to Impose NIST Framework-Based Cybersecurity Rules for Commercial Satcom Procurement

The U.S. Space Force could begin to implement rules next year for commercial satellite communications service providers to comply with the same cybersecurity standards being followed by federal civilian agencies, Air Force Magazine reported Friday. Jared Reece, manager of the U.S. Space Force’s Infrastructure Asset Pre-Assessment Program, said that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ExecutiveBiz

Carahsoft to Offer Coras Decision Management Platform to Federal Agencies; Moe Jafari Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to distribute Coras’ enterprise decision management platform across the federal government using its Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-Software 2 contract with the U.S. Army and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement. Coras said Thursday its platform is designed to provide decision makers with an overview of several option scenarios...
TECHNOLOGY
ExecutiveBiz

Collins Aerospace, Partners Showcase Open Systems Architecture for Multi-Domain Operations

Collins Aerospace, part of Raytheon Technologies, worked with General Atomics, Palantir Technologies, Parry Labs and Tektonux to jointly demonstrate multiple technologies in an integrated, multi-domain operation scenario. Collins said Thursday it led the integration of various MDO-applicable technologies for the Open Group FACE and SOSA Consortia Technical Interchange Meeting, which...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ExecutiveBiz

Mike Daniels: Google Gets FedRAMP High, DOD IL4 Authorizations for Cloud Services

Google has secured high authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its cloud-based collaboration platform. Mike Daniels, vice president of Google Cloud’s global public sector business, wrote in a blog post published Wednesday the FedRAMP High authorization given to Google Workspace will provide federal customers a secure environment to collaborate with other agencies without the need to “purchase and deploy a separate ‘gov cloud’ instance” and “without additional overhead.”
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

24% of AP Professionals Believe Manual Processes Damage Vendor Relationships

Vendor onboarding is a necessary and often challenging step in forging business relationships. Corporate buyers must not only gather data to ensure that potential suppliers can meet their procurement needs, but also collect and verify vendors’ details to comply with anti-crime regulations, adhere to tax reporting requirements and deliver convenient digital payments to these suppliers.
ECONOMY
NBC Connecticut

Cloud Software Vendor HashiCorp Files for IPO as Investors Pour Money Into High-Growth Tech Stocks

HashiCorp offers cloud-based versions of open-source software for setting up infrastructure and managing passwords. Competitors include cloud providers such as Amazon and Microsoft, as well as legacy software companies such as IBM and VMware. HashiCorp, whose software helps developers manage cloud infrastructure, filed to go public on Thursday and said...
MARKETS
ZDNet

Google signs deal with US Air Force, announces FedRAMP High and IL4 authorizations

Google has signed a new deal with the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) that will see scientists and engineers there use Google Workspace. The US Air Force Research Laboratory supports both the US Air Force and the US Space Force while providing new technologies for the US military. According to Google, the lab focuses on everything from laser-guided optics enabling telescopes to see deeper into the universe to fundamental science that helped create innovations in quantum computing and artificial intelligence.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aithority.com

Lookout Is The First Mobile Security Solution On The Inaugural StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List

Lookout, Inc., the leader in endpoint-to-cloud security, announced that Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security has been named the first mobile security solution on the inaugural StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List. Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security, a component of the Lookout Security Platform, protects iOS, Android and ChromeOS endpoints from phishing, app, device and network threats. Lookout is the leading supplier of mobile endpoint security to the public sector.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy