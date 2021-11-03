Jacobs to Help Modernize NASA Facilities Under $300M Architect & Engineering Contract; Tim Byers Quoted

NASA is delaying putting astronauts back on the moon until 2025 at the earliest, missing the deadline set by the Trump administration. The space agency had been aiming for 2024 for the first moon landing by astronauts in a half-century.In announcing the delay Tuesday, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Congress did not provide enough money to develop a landing system for its Artemis moon program. In addition, a legal challenge by Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin stalled work on the Starship lunar lander under development by Elon Musk's SpaceX. NASA is still targeting next February for the...

