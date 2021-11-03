Jacobs to Help Modernize NASA Facilities Under $300M Architect & Engineering Contract; Tim Byers Quoted
Jacobs will provide architectural and engineering services in support of NASA's Southeast Region Architect and Engineering program over a five-year period. The company said Wednesday it is tasked to modernize and develop new systems across multiple NASA facilities and ground support systems under a $300 million multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the
