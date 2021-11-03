CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

The global supply chain crisis is disrupting shipments to US bitcoin mining firms

By Wolfie Zhao
theblockcrypto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Bitcoin mining firms are experiencing delays for their equipment on order from China amid a global supply chain crisis. Several large Bitcoin mining operations listed in North America, including Riot Blockchain, Bitfarms and Marathon Digital, have revealed shipment disruption in their recent production updates as a result of the ongoing...

www.theblockcrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Seattle

Supply Chain Issues: How Global Shortages Are Affecting Consumers Nationwide

(CBS Baltimore) — The many steps that brings a product to a customer is known as the supply chain. But right now store shelves are partly empty, deliveries are delayed, and prices are rising. Bottlenecks at many steps along the way are keeping products out of the hands of consumers. When the supply chain will return to normal is anyone’s guess. And the economy is paying the price. The supply chain for any given company can start with suppliers of raw materials and other inputs. Once a product is made, it travels along the network from the factory to a warehouse...
INDUSTRY
News Talk KIT

US Dairy on Supply Chain Crisis and Young Consumers Boost Organic

**California Governor Gavin Newsom has informed regional water districts that it is moving forward with a plan to increase flows from San Joaquin River tributaries. The California Natural Resources Agency and the state Environmental Protection Agency recently informed water districts that the state was walking away from negotiations on voluntary agreements to help regulate river flows.
AGRICULTURE
theblockcrypto.com

DCG's mining subsidiary Foundry launches staking business

Foundry, the Bitcoin mining and financing subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, has launched a staking business-as-a-service targeting institutions. The firm said in an announcement on Wednesday that Foundry Staking will stake for the firm itself and external crypto holders on proof-of-stake (PoS) protocols. It will also offer infrastructure as a white-glove service for institutions like crypto exchanges, hedge funds and custodians.
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

Klarna-challenger Zilch triples valuation and eyes US expansion

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Zilch has announced a $110m Series C funding round led by Ventura Capital and Gauss Ventures. In the process, the company has tripled its valuation from $500 million to $2 billion — another sign that the BNPL boom isn’t set to end anytime soon.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Benzinga

Viewpoint: 5 Keys for CPG Firms to Better Manage the Supply Chain Crisis

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. Shoppers across the globe will likely be greeted by empty shelves or website stock-outs during the 2021 holiday season. It's a perfect supply chain storm of increased demand and severely constrained supply and labor. Pent-up demand from the pandemic is leading to an increase in both online and in-store orders while Covid-19-related restrictions, combined with container shortages, labor and driver shortages, port congestion, and railroad bottlenecks, have constricted supply like never before.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Pioneer Power stock rockets on massive volume after introducing mobile EV charging products

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. rocketed 82.5% on massive volume in midday trading Monday, enough to make them the biggest gainers on major U.S. exchanges, after the maker of on-site power generation equipment announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile electric-vehicle charging products. Volume spiked to 155.2 million shares, compared with the full-day average over the past 30 days of about 146,230 shares, and making the stock the most actively traded on the Nasdaq. The company said it did not comment on stock action. The E-Boost portfolio includes a truck-mounted product, providing truck and car owners with dispatchable charging services; a trailer-mounted product for higher capacity EV charging, which also provides options for towing; and stationary EV charging products that can be moved if needed, and can provide high-speed DC fast charging to two vehicles. "We are anticipating the rapidly growing demand for high-capacity mobile charging that will be required to support the wide range of EV and mobile power use cases with E-Boost products," said Chief Executive Nathan Mazurek. The stock has soared 53.2% year to date, while the Russell 2000 of small-capitalization stocks has rallied 24.1% and the S&P 500 has gained 25.1%.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Shipment#North America#Riot Blockchain#Marathon Digital#Antminer S19j Pro
theblockcrypto.com

Bitmain to launch new Bitcoin miner with a touted hash power of 150 TH/s

China-based Bitmain, the world's largest Bitcoin mining equipment manufacturer, is set to launch a new, more efficient Bitcoin miner, a source familiar with the matter told The Block. The miner is designed on the latest 5-nanometer (5-nm) chip technology, which is faster and takes less energy. It boasts a computing...
MARKETS
Washington Post

What Nutella Teaches Us About Global Supply Chain Risks

Beloved hazelnut spread Nutella is a classic example of the benefits and costs of globalization. Some 400,000 tons of it are produced every year by a supply chain touching almost every continent. Key ingredients such as cocoa, hazelnuts and palm oil are sourced from Africa, the Middle East and Asia, as producer countries boast about bringing their people out of poverty.
FOOD & DRINKS
theblockcrypto.com

Huobi Tech CFO Lily Zhang Discusses Global Crypto Development at Hong Kong Fintech Week

HONG KONG — NOVEMBER 5th, 2021 — Huobi Technology Holdings Limited (“Huobi Tech”, stock code: 1611.HK), a leading virtual asset services platform, participated in Hong Kong Fintech Week during November 1-5, 2021. As one of the largest conferences around the world, Hong Kong Fintech Week attracts more than 17,000 attendees and 250 top speakers across Asia and the world, to share their innovations, experience and insights toward the fintech sectors. Among this, Lily Zhang, CFO of Huobi Tech spoke along with other digital asset industry leaders during a panel discussion titled “Global Developments for Cryptocurrencies” on November 3rd.
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

Argo filing reveals Texas mining facility could cost up to $2 billion to build

Argo has been forced to disclose inside information after forecasts discussed during a private meeting were posted on Twitter. The filing reveals that the company’s Texan mining facility, which has drawn scrutiny from a short seller, could cost $1.5-2 billion to construct. Argo Blockchain, the London-listed crypto miner, estimates that...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
cheddar.com

Roku Shares Fall Amid Supply Chain Disruptions

Tuna Amobi, Director and Senior Equity Analyst at CFRA Research, joined Wake Up With Cheddar to break down the big takeaways from Roku's Q3 earnings report, as the company warns of further supply chain issues in the coming months.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Ex-Wall Street execs lead new Bitcoin mining firm as US hash rate soars

Prime Blockchain (PrimeBlock), a new cryptocurrency mining company in the United States, is hiring its inaugural management team after starting to mine Bitcoin (BTC) in September. PrimeBlock told Cointelegraph on Thursday that it appointed Goldman Sachs veteran Gaurav Budhrani as the company’s CEO. Budhrani spent over 10 years at Goldman,...
MARKETS
kyma.com

Supply chain delays disrupt California agriculture exports

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Amid an historic drought posing threats to future harvests, California farmers now say they have no way to export the crops they do have because of a kink in the global supply chain. It is a supply chain blunder that has left container ships lined up...
CNBC

Disruption In Action: How To Repair A Broken Supply Chain

The global supply chain is a mess. Costs are skyrocketing, along with delays and warnings to consumers to do their Christmas shopping ASAP. How can technology help? In this panel, the founders of two Disruptor 50 logistics companies talk about the short-term pain, the long-term opportunities, and what it will take to put the broken supply chain back together.
ECONOMY
ktbb.com

US warehouses running out of room amid supply chain crisis

(NEW YORK) -- Warehouses in and around U.S. ports are running out of room, experts say, adding another challenge to the country's already crippled supply chain. "We are either at or over capacity, and demand for space is the greatest I have ever seen," said Michael Sarcona, president of Sarcona Management Inc. He operates several warehouses in the Newark area, the third-largest port in North America.
INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Supply chain disruption: is the worst over?

(Reuters) – As companies, investors and policymakers fret over port logjams, freight costs and chip shortages, some indicators are starting to signal that global supply chain stress may be on the wane. Supply chain glitches dominated the latest company earnings season, with mentions of the issues by chief executives jumping...
INDUSTRY
Light Reading

Supply chain disruptions cut into CommScope sales

Supply chain constraints are hitting CommScope hard, and the company now expects shortages on silicon and other components to impact full-year net sales by about $600 million. The disruption is expected to have the deepest impact on CommScope's Home Networks division, the customer premises equipment (CPE) unit that is on track to be spun off as a separate company in the second quarter of 2022. CommScope expects a $340 million net sales impact at Home Networks for full 2021. That compares to an anticipated full-year sales impact of $260 million for "core" CommScope, which includes Broadband Networks, Venue and Campus Networks and Outdoor Wireless Networks.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Supply chain delays delay shipments for California farmers

Amid an historic drought posing threats to future harvests, California farmers now say they are struggling to export the crops they do have because of a kink in the global supply chain that has left container ships lined up off the Southern California coast with nowhere to deliver their goods.Problems with the supply chain have retailers worried their shelves — and their customers' online shopping carts — will be empty during the crucial holiday shopping season, prompting emergency actions from state and federal leaders to clear up the logjam.But the backlog of ships entering U.S. waters also means there...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy