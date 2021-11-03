CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US puts new controls on Israeli spyware company NSO Group

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Biden administration has announced it is putting new export limits on Israel’s NSO Group, the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire company, saying its...

TechCrunch

US bans trade with security firm NSO Group over Pegasus spyware

NSO and fellow Israeli company Candiru (also on the Entity List) face accusations of enabling hostile spying by authoritarian governments. They’ve allegedly supplied spyware like NSO’s Pegasus to “authoritarian governments” that used the tools to track activists, journalists and other critics in a bid to crush political dissent. This is part of the Biden-Harris administration’s push to make human rights “the center” of American foreign policy, the Commerce Department said.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Spyware firm NSO Group blacklisted by US

The Commerce Department added NSO Group and other foreign companies located in Israel, Russia and Singapore to their Entity List on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Department. The companies — NSO Group, Candiru, Positive Technologies and Computer Security Initiative Consultancy PTE. LTD — were added to the...
BUSINESS
IBTimes

US 'Black Lists' Israeli Maker Of Pegasus Spyware

US authorities on Wednesday put the Israeli maker of the Pegasus spyware on a list of restricted companies, taking aim at software central to a scandal over surveillance of journalists and officials. The company, NSO, was engulfed in controversy over reports that tens of thousands of human rights activists, journalists,...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Biden administration blacklists NSO Group over Pegasus spyware

The United States on Wednesday added the Israeli spyware company NSO Group to its “entity list,” a federal blacklist prohibiting the company from receiving American technologies, after determining that its phone-hacking tools had been used by foreign governments to “maliciously target” government officials, activists, journalists, academics and embassy workers around the world.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

U.S. blacklists Israeli firm NSO after Pegasus spyware scandal

The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday added Israeli cyber intelligence companies NSO and Candiru to its black list of companies engaging in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States. Why it matters: This is the first time the U.S. government has targeted Israeli...
BUSINESS
TechSpot

US sanctions NSO Group, others, for trafficking spyware and exploits

In brief: The US Department of Commerce this week announced it's sanctioning four groups for their roles in spying on and otherwise maliciously targeting people like journalists and academics online. They include the controversial NSO Group and three other entities from Israel, Russia, and Singapore. The Department of Commerce's Bureau...
U.S. POLITICS
siliconangle.com

US Commerce Department sanctions spyware maker NSO Group and three others

The U.S. Department of Commerce today announced that it has sanctioned four companies after finding they have engaged in malicious cybersecurity activities. The companies are Israel-based NSO Group and Candiru, Russia-based Positive Technologies and Singapore-based Computer Security Initiative Consultancy. The sanctions were applied by the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security. As a result, the four companies are now on the bureau’s Entity List.
U.S. POLITICS
kfgo.com

Israel, France to handle NSO spyware case ‘discreetly’, Israeli official says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett agreed with French President Emmanuel Macron that the alleged misuse of spyware developed by an Israeli company, including against Macron, would be handled “discreetly”, an Israeli official said on Monday. Israel has been investigating whether cyber firm NSO Group’s Pegasus software, which...
WORLD
The Independent

