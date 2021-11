The Far Cry games promise a reliable story — a war, a sadistic villain, and a swath of dead bodies strewn across a sprawling world. They can be written via Mad Libs at this point. But as a legally blind player with a strong visual disability, I’m less concerned about the who, why, or where than I am about the how of it all: How does the gunplay feel, and how effective will I be in the fight? In Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6, guerrilla fighters say that democracy is their true freedom, but for me, it’s an accessibility menu that allows me to improve as a soldier while I explore the vast world of Yara.

