A special session for the Kansas Legislature may be coming if approved by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. Tuesday, The Kansas Special Joint Committee on Government Overreach voted to recommend the special session for Nov. 22 to Governor Kelly in order to consider two pieces of legislation introduced by Senate President Ty Masterson aimed at protecting Kansas workers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The first measure to be considered will seek to provide unemployment insurance for any Kansan fired for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO