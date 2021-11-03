Film about Emily Ford's Ice Age Trail winter thru-hike premieres at BANFF festival, now streaming for a limited time

It could be that we’ve recently arrived at an ideal viewing situation for film festivals. After holding virtual screenings during the pandemic, many festivals are coming back with hybrid programs that offer audiences the opportunity to choose between getting the full in-person experience or saving on a plane ticket and watching films a la carte from the comfort of their own couch. The latter isn’t a bad idea when it comes to the Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival, which returns October 30 through November 7 with such an abundance of films set in frigid locales that a heavy blanket should be required for viewings. There is skiing (so much skiing), ice climbing, ultrarunning, and a 1,200-mile hike on the appropriately named Ice Age Trail. Banff attendees can purchase tickets for individual in-person programs or tune into the virtual event with a full festival pass ($99) or rentals of individual programs and films ($12-$25). These world premieres are at the top of our list to check out this year (with, yes, a 16-pound weighted blanket).

