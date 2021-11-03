Owen Paterson avoids Commons suspension after parliamentary vote

Not that anyone seemed to notice, or care, but Sir Lindsay Hoyle celebrated his second birthday as speaker of the House of Commons last Thursday. I doubt there was much of a party atmosphere in Speaker’s House.The momentous anniversary fell on the very day the government dramatically abandoned its plan to oust the independent parliamentary commissioner for standards, get their old Brexiteer comrade Owen Paterson off the hook for corruption, and help Boris Johnson escape scrutiny about who paid for his flat refurbishment and freebie holidays.It was towards the end of what Mr Speaker himself called a “dark week” for...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO