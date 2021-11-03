CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Owen Paterson avoids Commons suspension after parliamentary vote

By Dominic Robertson
Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMPs have voted not to suspend Owen Paterson. Parliament had been asked to vote on a standards committee recommendation to suspend the North Shropshire MP for 30 days for an 'egregious' breach of lobbying rules. However, an amendment from Andrea Leadsom MP, called on MPs to back an overhaul...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Cox ‘does not believe’ he breached rules by using MP office for legal work

Labour has asked the Commons standards commissioner to investigate the allegations. Former Cabinet minister Sir Geoffrey Cox said he does not believe he has breached parliamentary rules after a video emerged appearing to show him undertaking external work from his Westminster office. Labour has referred Sir Geoffrey to the Commons...
POLITICS
The Independent

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is too weak to stop the government trashing parliament

Not that anyone seemed to notice, or care, but Sir Lindsay Hoyle celebrated his second birthday as speaker of the House of Commons last Thursday. I doubt there was much of a party atmosphere in Speaker’s House.The momentous anniversary fell on the very day the government dramatically abandoned its plan to oust the independent parliamentary commissioner for standards, get their old Brexiteer comrade Owen Paterson off the hook for corruption, and help Boris Johnson escape scrutiny about who paid for his flat refurbishment and freebie holidays.It was towards the end of what Mr Speaker himself called a “dark week” for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson bows to pressure to allow Commons to censure disgraced Owen Paterson

Boris Johnson has bowed to pressure to formally reverse his attempt to fix Commons sleaze rules and allow the disgraced Owen Paterson to be censured.Ministers had ducked calls to allow a vote – to scrap a proposed new Tory-dominated standards committee – despite demands that it be held before a Commons recess starts tonight.Senior MPs had pointed out that, despite the prime minister’s U-turn over the Paterson scandal, last week’s controversy meant the former Cabinet minister’s conduct had not been recognised as wrong.Also, the vote to replace the existing standards committee with a body led by ex-minister John Whittingdale...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Boris Johnson
Shropshire Star

North Shropshire by-election triggered to replace Owen Paterson after sleaze row

North Shropshire is considered to be an ultra-safe rural constituency for the Tories, with Mr Paterson having held it since 1997. Voters will choose a successor to Owen Paterson next month after the Government officially triggered the by-election. Business in the House of Commons on Tuesday started with Government whip...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Owen Paterson: Minister Stephen Barclay expresses regret over vote

Minister Stephen Barclay has expressed his "regret" over the "mistake" the government made with the vote on Owen Paterson's conduct last week. Government-backed plans to review MP standard rules, after Mr Paterson was found to have broken lobbying rules, were withdrawn following a backlash. Mr Paterson has since resigned his...
POLITICS
AFP

UK's Johnson under fire as MPs debate standards system

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced pressure to appear before British lawmakers debating the standards system Monday, as days of sleaze and cronyism claims against his government intensified with new revelations. MPs will hold an emergency afternoon debate amid calls for an independent inquiry into the mounting allegations of apparent corruption and inappropriate conduct within the Conservative party and government. It follows outrage at efforts last week to overhaul parliament's internal disciplinary process which would have prevented the 30-day suspension of a Tory MP found to have committed an "egregious" breach of lobbying rules. Although Johnson abandoned the unprecedented move within 24 hours -- prompting the lawmaker, Owen Paterson, to resign from parliament -- it threw the spotlight on a raft of allegations around MPs' behaviour.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laboratory Tests#Parliament#Uk#Commons#Lynn S Country Food#House
The Independent

‘Running scared’: Tories join attack on Boris Johnson as he dodges sleaze debate

Boris Johnson has been accused of “running scared” after he dodged scrutiny in parliament of his botched attempt to save a Tory MP from punishment for sleaze.Conservative MPs joined attacks on the prime minister after he dodged a three-hour emergency debate in the House of Commons prompted by his failed bid to rewrite parliament’s standards rules.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said that after “giving the green light to corruption” by trying to get his ally Owen Paterson off the hook last week, the prime minster had chosen to “cower away” rather than face the music and apologise.And Conservative former...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson shouldn’t attend emergency Commons sleaze debate, cabinet minister says

Boris Johnson doesn’t need to attend an emergency debate in the Commons on standards and sleaze and can follow proceedings on television from his office, a cabinet minister has said.It comes after Sir Keir Starmer insisted that a no-show by the prime minister at the parliamentary debate on Monday would demonstrate that he was “either too arrogant or too cowardly to take responsibility” for the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal.Just last week the government was forced into a humiliating U-turn over the decision to block Mr Paterson’s 30-day suspension with plans to create a Conservative-dominated committee to rewrite sleaze rules...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Nadhim Zahawi: I did not read Paterson report before voting to block suspension

The Education Secretary said the Government should not have conflated Owen Paterson’s case with a desire for reform of the MPs’ disciplinary system. Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has admitted he had not read the detail of a standards report into Tory MP Owen Paterson but said he takes “collective responsibility” for the Government having “conflated” his case with the desire for wider reforms.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Owen Paterson quits consultancy work as potential candidates pledge to avoid second jobs

Two candidates have confirmed their interest in becoming the next MP for North Shropshire - as Owen Paterson announced he would be stepping down from consultancy work. Mr Paterson announced his resignation from the seat he has held for 24 years on Thursday after he was found to have broken parliamentary rules by lobbying for companies which between them paid him more than £100,000 a year.
JOBS
Indy100

How MPs voted on the controversial standards reform to protect Owen Paterson

The Tory government has again been hit with scandal and uproar after MPs on Wednesday controversially voted for an amendment that saw their colleague avoid a suspension and possible by-election.The former cabinet minister and MP for North Shropshire, Owen Paterson, was deemed to have repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials from two companies, who were paying him more than £100,000 per year.A cross-party Standards Committee’s called for Paterson to be banned from parliament for six weeks however an amendment brought forward by former Commons leader Andrea Leadsom was backed by Boris Johnson who questioned whether the investigation into Paterson’s dealings...
POLITICS
newschain

Owen Paterson resigns as MP instead of facing fresh vote on suspension amid Tory sleaze row

Owen Paterson has resigned as an MP after Boris Johnson U-turned to allow a fresh vote on the former minister’s suspension for an alleged breach of lobbying rules. The senior Tory announced his resignation on Thursday after the Prime Minister was forced into a retreat after preventing his immediate suspension by launching a review of the entire disciplinary system.
POLITICS
newschain

PM U-turns on controversial review of Owen Paterson’s lobbying suspension

Boris Johnson has performed an extraordinary U-turn on controversial plans to overhaul the disciplinary process for MPs and review a senior Tory’s alleged breach of lobbying rules after widespread outrage. Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said he would now seek “cross-party” changes to the system after Labour and other opposition parties...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Owen Paterson resigns as MP for North Shropshire after Government U-turn

Owen Paterson has resigned as the MP for North Shropshire while facing the prospect of being suspended after being found to have broken paid lobbying rules. The Conservative former minister announced his decision hours after Boris Johnson U-turned and promised MPs a fresh vote on his suspension for an alleged breach of lobbying rules "as soon as possible".
POLITICS
The Independent

Owen Paterson resigns as MP after paid lobbying scandal

Owen Paterson has resigned as the Tory MP for North Shropshire after being found to have breached lobbying rules, saying: “I will remain a public servant but outside the cruel world of politics.”. Boris Johnson’s government performed a U-turn over the decision to block the former cabinet minister’s suspension with...
U.K.
The Independent

Owen Paterson vote outcome 'embarrassing for politics', Kim Leadbeater says

The vote to block Owen Paterson’s suspension in the House of Commons yesterday was “embarrassing for politics”, according to Labour MP Kim Leadbeater. Leadbeater made the comments when appearing on BBC Breakfast, and said she had been disappointed by some of the media coverage of the vote as it had failed to correctly apportion blame at the feet of the government.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy