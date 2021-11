SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Firefighters with the Spartanburg Fire Department said that they rescued two puppies that were stuck in a floor vent on Monday night. Firefighters said they responded to the home after the resident reported that two of their three week old puppies crawled into their floor vent but could not get out. The resident told firefighters that they realized the issue when the worried mama dog directed them to the vent.

