Drager Wins Bard Fiction Prize

The Escapement , Lavie Tidhar (Tachyon 978-1-61696-327-9, $16.95, 256pp, tp) September 2021. It’s been a busy year for Lavie Tidhar. Due to the vagaries of publishing, made all the more uncertain by COVID, 2021 has seen Tidhar author two novels (The Escapement and The Hood), a collection (The Lunacy Commission), and short stories (including ‘‘Judge Dee and the Three Deaths of Count Werdenfels’’), and edit an anthology (The Best of World SF: Volume 1). This is in addition to his significant output last year, which, amongst other things, included the terrific By Force Alone and the graphic novel Adler. While keeping up with Tidhar can be a bit of a challenge, his eclectic tastes – which translate into a wide range of influences – and his refusal to be trapped into any one genre or mode of storytelling means his work is never stale or predictable. Take his new novel The Escapement. Not only is the book a surreal blend of Barnum and Bailey meets Stephen King’s Dark Tower and Sergio Leone’s The Good, The Bad and the Ugly, it also draws on Greek mythology, takes its semiotic cues from John Clute’s seminal essay collection The Darkening Garden, and features numerous Easter eggs including guest appearances from Laurel and Hardy and John Wayne Gacy. The genius of Tidhar, which he has repeatedly demonstrated, is that he can turn these literary and pop culture references into a gripping, moving narrative unlike anything you’ve read before.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO