Drager Wins Bard Fiction Prize

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplications for next year’s prize are open now through June 15, 2022. For more information, see the Bard College...

Joy Williams' novel 'Harrow' wins Kirkus Prize for fiction

NEW YORK (AP) — Joy Williams' “Harrow,” a dystopian novel set after an environmental apocalypse, has won the Kirkus Prize for fiction. Williams, who has received numerous honors over the years for her novels and short stories, will receive $50,000. She was praised Thursday by judges for her “unapologetic rebuke to the aspirations of the boomer generation, all the more lacerating for its mordant wit and avoidance of dewy-eyed uplift.”
Imagined Futures Prize

Entries should be a “young adult (for 12–18 year olds) novel or collection of short stories that can be (loosely) defined as science fiction, comprising: the first 10,000 words and a full synopsis of the novel in 500 words maximum, or a full manuscript and 500 word synopsis.” Only UK residents age 18 and up are eligible.
2021 BFS Short Story Competition

Results for the British Fantasy Society’s (BFS) short story competition have been announced:. Second place: “Archive of Trapped Souls”, Mikaela Silk. Honorable mention goes to “Idomeneja” by Eris Young, which was withdrawn after tying for first place. First prize is £100 and a year’s membership in the BFS. Second prize is £50 and a year’s membership. Third prize is £20. All three stories will be published in BFS Horizons. Judges this year were Dev Agarwal, Cat Hellisen, and BFS Committee Member Shona Kinsella.
Gladman Wins Windham-Campbell Prize

The Donald Windham-Sandy M. Campbell Literature Prize was established “to call attention to literary achievement and provide writers with the opportunity to focus on their work independent of financial concerns.” The prize is administered by Yale University, with a new nominating committee every year, and a jury choosing eight winners from those nominees. Authors are not told if they are under consideration before the prizes are announced.
Johnson wins the Flannery O’Connor Award for Short Fiction

Toni Ann Johnson has been named this year’s winner of the Flannery O’Connor Award for Short Fiction. Her short story collection Light Skin Gone to Waste will be published by the University of Georgia Press in fall 2022. Established in 1983, the Flannery O’Connor Award seeks to encourage talented writers...
sf-Lit Award 2021 Shortlist

Sf-Lit.de has announced the 2021 sf-Lit Award 2021 shortlist of five candidates. The award is open to any books that have been published in German in 2020, regardless of the author’s country of origin or the language of the first publication. sf.Lit Award Shortlist. Laurent Binet, Eroberung (Rowohlt) Blake Crouch,...
Lackey Named SFWA Grand Master

From the time I read my first Mercedes Lackey book as a young woman, her stories have illuminated my imagination and brought joy to my life. With multi-layered fantasy worlds, canny magical systems, and characters who step off the page as living, breathing people, Lackey’s books have made an enormous impact on the genre. She gave me warrior women I could believe in, magic-wielding queer heroes, and characters who suffered, then overcame their physical and emotional traumas. Lackey continues to have a lasting influence on my own work and I’m beyond thrilled to see her honored as SFWA’s newest Grand Master.
2021 Diverse Writers and Diverse Worlds Grants Winners

The Speculative Literature Foundation (SLF) announced that S. Qiouyi Lu won the 2021 Diverse Writers Grant for “Razing Babel.”, and Elena Pavlova won the 2021 Diverse Worlds Grant for “The Life and Adventures of Hillmeria Cat.”. The Diverse Writers Grant is “intended to support new and emerging writers from underrepresented...
2021 World Fantasy Award Winners

The Life Achievement Awards, presented annually to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding service to the fantasy field, went to Megan Lindholm and Howard Waldrop. WINNER: Trouble the Saints, Alaya Dawn Johnson (Tor) Piranesi, Susanna Clarke (Bloomsbury) The Only Good Indians, Stephen Graham Jones (Saga/Titan UK) Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del...
Dr. Fine’s “The Bull and Other Stories” Wins Award for Literary Fiction

Rhode Island’s Dr. Michael Fine has won the 2021 Independent Publishers of New England Book Award for Literary Fiction for The Bull and Other Stories. Fine — a doctor and community organizer — is also the author of Abundance; Health Care Revolt: How to Organize, Build a Health Care System, and Resuscitate a Democracy All at the Same Time; The Nature of Health, and The Zero Calorie Diet.
Lauren Groff, Ibram X. Kendi among Carnegie Medal finalists

Lauren Groff s novel “Matrix,” the story of a 12th century royal outcast who combats the rule of men and other hierarchies, is among the finalists for an Andrew Carnegie Medal for fiction. “Four Hundred Souls," a “Community History of African America” co-authored by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain, is a nonfiction nominee."Matrix," already a National Book Award nominee, is among three finalists announced Monday for the fiction medal, along with Tom Lin's “The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu” and Kirstin Valdez Quade's “The Five Wounds.” In nonfiction, the other nominees are Hanif Abdurraqib's “A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance” and Kristen Radtke's “Seek You: A Journey through American Loneliness."Winners, each of whom receive $5,000, will be announced Jan. 23. The prizes are presented by the American Library Association which helped found the honors in 2012. Previous winners include James McBride's “Deacon King Kong,” Donna Tartt's “The Goldfinch" and Adam Higginbotham's “Midnight in Chernobyl.”
Win prizes at SpookyEscapes

Picture this: It’s finals week, you wake up early to birds singing and a well-rested body. You head to the kitchen to make your morning coffee, gleefully preparing yourself for the day. The sun is shining through your window as you happily sip your drink. But something feels amiss. You...
Win a Prize Pack From THE BEAR ESSENTIALS!

This giveaway is sponsored by Candlewick Press. The Bear Essentials is a monthly roundup of books and special offers from Candlewick Press. Looking for children’s books that broaden horizons, inform readers, and spark imaginations? Candlewick Press has got you covered! Sign-up to The Bear Essentials newsletter to learn more. The...
Novelist Damon Galgut wins Booker Prize for 'The Promise'

Twice shortlisted for the prestigious British literary award, the South African novelist Damon Galgut is a Booker bridesmaid no more. He's the winner of the 2021 award for The Promise, a mordant, realist look at the Swarts family, white descendants of Boer settlers during the aftermath of apartheid in the latter half of the 20th century.
Paul Di Filippo Reviews Stanisław Lem’s The Truth and Other Stories

The Truth and Other Stories , Stanisław Lem (The MIT Press ‎ 978-0262046084, 344pp, $39.95) September 2021. “Of these twelve short stories by science fiction master Stanisław Lem, only three have previously appeared in English, making this the first ‘new’ book of fiction by Lem since the late 1980s.” Thus reads the press release accompanying this hot-off-the-presses volume (from a somewhat unlikely source, MIT Press), a plain and sober statement of fact. And yet that sentence should probably be written in all-caps of a gargantuan font size. This is a treasure-rich discovery akin to finding an unpublished novel by Sturgeon, some heretofore-unseen Hainish stories by Le Guin, or maybe a lost mainstream manuscript by Philip K. Dick. (I ring in PKD here ironically, given the weird imbroglio between him and Lem, which you can read about here.)
Paul Di Filippo Reviews Juicy Ghosts by Rudy Rucker

Juicy Ghosts , Rudy Rucker (Transreal Books 978-1940948485, 332pp, $24.95) September 2021. If any currently working SF author can be held up as an instance of the main thesis in that valuable but sadly underutilized volume by the Panshins—The World Beyond the Hill: Science Fiction and the Quest for Transcendence—then Rudy Rucker is that writer. All his work involves humanity’s desire to reach or at least to observe a higher plane of existence, to cut through and get beyond maya, the false front we superficially imagine to be reality. This choppy quote that I assembled from the Panshins’ study describes Rucker’s work to a tee. “[The] storytellers of SF, having come to recognize the limitations of a world built upon scientific materialism, altered their myth and laid down the basis for a new age of higher consciousness…. indications of transcendence: of unknown things, higher possibilities, and human becoming…the transcendence at the heart of science fiction…”
Barnes & Noble Best Books of the Year 2021

Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr (Scribner) Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead (Doubleday) Under the Whispering Door ,TJ Klune (Tor) The Sentence, Louise Erdrich (Harper) For more information, including the complete list, see the B&N website. While you are here, please take a moment to support Locus with a one-time or recurring...
The Bard in Britain

“All the world’s a stage” – Shakespeare’s As You Like It. These words have never rung as true to me as they do in my adventures in London. It is not that I am acting as a new person, but I am freer to explore new facets of my life to become a more authentic version of myself.
2022 Andrew Carnegie Medals Shortlist

The two medal winners will be announced at the Reference and User Services Association’s Book and Media Awards (BMAs), to be held during ALA’s first annual LibLearnX on January 23, 2022. The celebratory event will take place at the 2022 ALA Annual Conference in June 2022 in Washington DC. Winners receive $5,000 and a medal.
Ian Mond Reviews The Escapement by Lavie Tidhar

The Escapement , Lavie Tidhar (Tachyon 978-1-61696-327-9, $16.95, 256pp, tp) September 2021. It’s been a busy year for Lavie Tidhar. Due to the vagaries of publishing, made all the more uncertain by COVID, 2021 has seen Tidhar author two novels (The Escapement and The Hood), a collection (The Lunacy Commission), and short stories (including ‘‘Judge Dee and the Three Deaths of Count Werdenfels’’), and edit an anthology (The Best of World SF: Volume 1). This is in addition to his significant output last year, which, amongst other things, included the terrific By Force Alone and the graphic novel Adler. While keeping up with Tidhar can be a bit of a challenge, his eclectic tastes – which translate into a wide range of influences – and his refusal to be trapped into any one genre or mode of storytelling means his work is never stale or predictable. Take his new novel The Escapement. Not only is the book a surreal blend of Barnum and Bailey meets Stephen King’s Dark Tower and Sergio Leone’s The Good, The Bad and the Ugly, it also draws on Greek mythology, takes its semiotic cues from John Clute’s seminal essay collection The Darkening Garden, and features numerous Easter eggs including guest appearances from Laurel and Hardy and John Wayne Gacy. The genius of Tidhar, which he has repeatedly demonstrated, is that he can turn these literary and pop culture references into a gripping, moving narrative unlike anything you’ve read before.
