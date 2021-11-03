CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROH Parent Company Sinclair Broadcasting Reveals Third Quarter Earnings For 2021

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRing of Honor parent company Sinclair Broadcasting Group has announced its third quarter earnings for this year. This comes in the wake of last week’s blockbuster news that ROH was going on hiatus after this year’s Final Battle event and releasing all of their talent from their contracts. The plan is...

MarketWatch

Kelly Services stock tumbles as profit and revenue miss mark amid 'tight' labor conditions

Shares of Kelly Services Inc. tumbled 9.5% in afternoon trading Wednesday, after the staffing services company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose less than forecast, and lowered its full-year outlook, amid a historically tight labor market. Net income more than doubled to $34.8 million, or 87 cents a share, from $16.7 million, or 42 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as gain from an investment in Persol Holdings, adjusted earnings per share fell to 25 cents from 29 cents, to miss the FactSet consensus of 26 cents. Revenue rose 15.1% to $1.195 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $1.245 billion. The company cut its 2021 revenue growth guidance range to 9.5% to 10.5% from 11% to 12%. The company had similar issues in the third quarter of pre-pandemic 2019, as earnings missed expectations as "record low" unemployment hindered results. The stock has plunged 20.6% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
Reuters

Website creator Wix.com loss in Q3 less than expected

JERUSALEM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Wix.com (WIX.O), which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Thursday a wider third-quarter loss but said the uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic was diminishing. "We saw improvements in the business environment. Our users are still navigating a great deal of uncertainty,...
Reuters

Delivery Hero sees 2021 revenue at higher end of outlook range

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) on Thursday adjusted its 2021 revenue outlook to the upper end of a previous forecast, as the German online takeaway food company benefits from its heavy investments in food delivery and in so-called quick commerce, which aims to deliver goods in as little as 10 to 15 minutes.
businessobserverfl.com

Tech company reports 12% organic revenue growth in third quarter

LAKEWOOD RANCH — Diversified technology firm Roper Technologies grew organic revenue 12% and overall revenue 22% in the third quarter, with the latter hitting $146 billion. “Operationally, Roper delivered another excellent quarter of performance,” says Neil Hunn, Roper Technologies’ president and CEO, in a release. “Organic revenue growth was 12% and was underpinned by continued solid increases in software recurring revenue. In addition, demand was strong across our portfolio and our product businesses executed well through the global supply chain challenges.”
MarketWatch

BioNTech stock reverses lower after earnings report, in which profit and revenue beat expectations

Shares of BioNTech SE dropped 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier intraday gain of as much as 4.3%, in the wake of the Germany-based biotechnology company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. The company reported before the open that it swung to net income of EUR3.21 billion ($3.72 billion), or EUR12.35 a share, from a loss of EUR210.0 million, or EUR0.88 a share, in the year-ago period, to beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of EUR10.54. Revenue multiplied to EUR6.09 billion ($7.05 billion) from EUR67.5 million, to beat the FactSet consensus of EUR5.10 billion, citing "rapid increases...
