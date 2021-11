More than 11,000 people who died from Covid probably caught the deadly virus while in hospital for other reasons, it has emerged.Freedom of information requests to NHS trusts across England has revealed as many as one in eight people who have died in hospital from coronavirus during the pandemic actually arrived free of the virus.An investigation by the Daily Telegraph has revealed 11,688 people are listed by the NHS as either probably or definitely catching the virus which killed them while in hospital. Probable cases are those who tested positive at least eight days after admission, while definite cases require...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO